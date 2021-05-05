Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
General News

Protection declaration blocks Bathurst kart track

By:

A 10-year declaration to protect a culturally significant site on top of Mount Panorama has stopped plans for a new kart track.

Protection declaration blocks Bathurst kart track

Ground was set to break on a new $4 million facility, spearheaded by the Bathurst Kart Club and the Bathurst Regional Council, back in March this year.

However ongoing opposition from the Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation and the Save McPhillamy Park group resulted in a last-minute shut down of the works.

That was initially through a 30-day emergency declaration under Section 9 of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act 1984 (ATSIHP Act).

However the protection declaration for that part of the Mount Panorama/Wahluu area has now been extended to a decade-long Section 10 order by Federal Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley, putting a more permanent stop to the kart track plans.

The declaration doesn't affect the existing motorsport activities that take place on the famous Mount Panorama circuit.

“I am satisfied that the area identified at the top of Mount Panorama/Wahluu, one that helps define the iconic shape of the mountain top, is culturally significant and should be protected under the ATSIHP Act,” Minister Ley said.

“In making this declaration, it is important to also address some of the issues that have been raised in a passionate community debate.

“The declaration covers a reduced area than that previously sought. It does not, and nor did the applicant seek to, prevent existing motor racing, existing sporting and recreational activities or other public activities on the Mountain.

“It acknowledges the cultural significance Mount Panorama/Wahluu has for the Wiradyuri people, in contributing to local Aboriginal narratives, song lines, ceremonies and cultural heritage.

“The declaration protects the public use of the area as well as protecting its heritage value.

“I have met with people from all sides in Bathurst, and reviewed all reports and submissions and there are earnestly held views on all sides that I respect.

“The initial report did recognise the cultural significance of the site to the Wiradyuri and further submissions and consultation with a number of parties strengthened my views about the significance of the site.

“I strongly hope that the Bathurst Regional Council can continue to explore options for a Go Kart Track which seems to have significant support if it were to be placed at another location than the top of the mountain."

The Bathurst Regional Council put out a statement expressing disappointment in the ruling.

"Council has received a copy of the Minister’s decision in relation to a Section 10 being placed on the area identified as being for the Go-Kart track project on Mount Panorama-Wahluu," it read.

"Council is seeking advice to investigate the full ramifications of the Section 10. While Council is disappointed in the decision, we will abide by that ruling at this time.

"Council notes that neither our own commissioned reports or the Minister’s commissioned report indicated that a Section 10 should be placed on the site."

The proposed Mount Panorama kart circuit

The proposed Mount Panorama kart circuit

Photo by: Bathurst Kart Club

shares
comments
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Previous article

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Load comments

About this article

Series Kart , General
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

15h
2
WEC

Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"

3
Super GT

Mugen reveals special black Red Bull test livery

4
NASCAR

Cajon Speedway results 2004-07-31

5
NASCAR Cup

Top 10: F1 stars who’ve tried NASCAR

Latest news
Protection declaration blocks Bathurst kart track
Misc

Protection declaration blocks Bathurst kart track

1h
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime
Video Inside
Misc

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

May 2, 2021
Presenters confirmed as Motorsport.tv Live hits the air
Video Inside
Misc

Presenters confirmed as Motorsport.tv Live hits the air

Apr 27, 2021
Stock Car Pro Series goes live and global on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc

Stock Car Pro Series goes live and global on Motorsport.tv

Apr 23, 2021
Motorsport Images acquires major Ferrari image Collection
Misc

Motorsport Images acquires major Ferrari image Collection

Apr 23, 2021
Latest videos
Jean Todt signals he will not stand for re-election as FIA president 00:40
General
May 2, 2021

Jean Todt signals he will not stand for re-election as FIA president

Gérard Neveu joins Motorsport Games as Motorsports Advisor 02:06
General
Apr 6, 2021

Gérard Neveu joins Motorsport Games as Motorsports Advisor

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e 01:46
General
Mar 9, 2021

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend 01:35
General
Feb 11, 2021

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted
Video Inside
Supercars

Delayed start to 2022 Supercars season mooted

Tribunal begins investigation into rally deaths
Video Inside
Other rally

Tribunal begins investigation into rally deaths

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime
Supercars

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record Prime

The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record

Volkswagen's I.D. R smashed the Pikes Peak record and now its attention has been turned to Nurburgring Nordschleife. The ultimate benchmark there may appear far out of reach, but technical changes to the car have made a new electric record possible

General
May 3, 2019

Trending Today

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA
WEC WEC

Porsche, Penske unite to run new LMDh prototype in WEC, IMSA

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"
WEC WEC

Estre: Porsche Spa WEC triumph was "extremely stressful"

Cajon Speedway results 2004-07-31
NASCAR NASCAR

Cajon Speedway results 2004-07-31

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “lost” after Jerez MotoGP arm-pump problem

Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022

Latest news

Protection declaration blocks Bathurst kart track
General General

Protection declaration blocks Bathurst kart track

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime
Video Inside
General General

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Presenters confirmed as Motorsport.tv Live hits the air
Video Inside
General General

Presenters confirmed as Motorsport.tv Live hits the air

Stock Car Pro Series goes live and global on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
General General

Stock Car Pro Series goes live and global on Motorsport.tv

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.