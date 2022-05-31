Tickets Subscribe
General Motorsport.com news

duPont REGISTRY Adds Luxury Car Veteran as General Manager and Newest Strategic Investor

Ken Harte Tapped to Lead Company’s Growing Sales Team.

MIAMI, FL (May 31st, 2022) – duPont REGISTRY, a Motorsport Network company, announced today the addition of Ken Harte as its General Manager and its newest strategic investor. duPont REGISTRY, the most trusted source for exotic, classic, and luxury cars, tapped the 30-year automotive veteran to oversee its sales team and inventory management, as the company continues its digital transformation.

Harte joined duPont REGISTRY after spending more than two decades serving in senior management roles at leading luxury automotive dealerships, becoming one of the nation’s top sellers for brands such as Rolls Royce, Bentley, Bugatti, and BMW. Harte has a deep understanding of dealership operations and vast experience leaning into technology to transform the luxury experience for brands, partners, and customers.

Ken Harte said: “I’m thrilled to join the duPont REGISTRY team. It’s an incredible time for this brand as it invests heavily into tech-forward infrastructure to expand beyond print to digital channels. I’m excited about leveraging my experience to cultivate duPont REGISTRY’s relationships with thousands of luxury car dealers across the country, and using my industry connections for recruitment to grow our internal team to support our expansion into new verticals.”

For more than 36 years, duPont REGISTRY has been connecting luxury automotive dealers and collectors worldwide. Under the Motorsport Network portfolio, the company is harnessing new technologies to further its position as the most influential and sophisticated luxury automotive marketplace.

Steven Chapman, President of duPont REGISTRY, said: “It’s a pivotal time for duPont REGISTRY, as we evolve from being an exotic, ultra and luxury car source to become the ultimate luxury platform. Ken brings a wealth of experience from the dealer and operational side that duPont REGISTRY will leverage to ensure that we deliver the level of experience that our customers expect from our brand.”

About duPont REGISTRY

For over 36 years duPont REGISTRY has been the premier exotic and luxury automotive marketplace destination for buyers and sellers of fine automobiles. Featuring 200,000+ listings on its digital platform annually, duPont REGISTRY connects millions of buyers and sellers across the globe. As part of the Motorsport Network portfolio, under the Driven Lifestyle division, duPont REGISTRY will use the advanced technology capabilities and global reach of the parent company to further extend its leadership position as the most influential, innovative, and sophisticated ultra-luxury and exotic automotive marketplace. duPont REGISTRY's brand authority, publication, and digital properties lead the luxury automotive marketplace with an impressive reach of nearly 10 million+ followers on social media.

About Motorsport Network 

Motorsport Network is a digital technology company. Its platforms are visited every month by 62 million users to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership, as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, supercar shopping, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience, clients, and partners. 

FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Network, LLC and/or duPont REGISTRY (the "Company") and are difficult to predict. Accordingly, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statement and readers should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning, among other things: (i) the Company’s plans to continue its digital transformation, invest heavily into tech-forward infrastructure to expand beyond print to digital channels, and harnessing new technologies to further its position as the most influential and sophisticated luxury automotive marketplace; (ii) the Company’s expectation to evolve from being an exotic, ultra and luxury car source to become the ultimate luxury platform; and (iii) the Company’s expectation that as part of the Motorsport Network portfolio, under the Driven Lifestyle division, duPont REGISTRY will use the advanced technology capabilities and global reach of the parent company to further extend its leadership position as the most influential, innovative, and sophisticated ultra-luxury and exotic automotive marketplace. The Company's actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, such as due to: (i) the Company experiencing difficulties, delays or less than expected results in achieving the Company’s growth plans, objectives and expectations, such as due to a slower than anticipated economic recovery, recessionary factors, such as high rates of inflation, interest and/or unemployment; (ii) the Company’s inability, in whole or in part, to continue to execute its business strategies and plans, such as due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, related lockdowns and mandates or for other reasons, including economic impacts from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; and/or (iii) the Company experiencing difficulties, delays or other disruptions in successfully realizing its expected benefits from synergizing and optimizing the relationship between Motorsport Network and duPont REGISTRY, such as due to unexpected internet outages, server downtime, other technology-related problems, the unavailability of technical personnel, cybersecurity-related issues, computer hacking or other reasons; and/or (v) the Company experiencing difficulties, delays or less than expected results in achieving the Company’s. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause the Company’s results to differ materially from expected results. The Company assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, the Company’s websites or any other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release. 

