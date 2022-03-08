Tickets Subscribe
General Motorsport.com news

DuPont Registry secures second and final round of Series A financing

Ikonick Motors investment closes out the Series A round of financing.

DuPont Registry secures second and final round of Series A financing
By:
Listen to this article

Miami, FLORIDA – March 8, 2022: duPont Publishing, Inc. (d/b/a “duPont Registry”), a Motorsport Network company, today announced that it has closed the second and final round of Series A financing, led by entrepreneur and philanthropist Barry L. Skolnick, founder of Ikonick Motors, LLC, home to some of the world’s finest artworks and automobiles.

Barry Skolnick said: “duPont Registry is known as the market leader in the luxury automotive marketplace and now, as part of the Motorsport Network portfolio and being able to take advantage of the company’s digital footprint and global reach, there is no doubt in my mind that duPont Registry will achieve great success in leveraging its existing business model to become a world leader in the online marketplace for selling and buying supercars and other luxury autos.”

duPont Registry sits at the nexus of Motorsport Network’s Driven Lifestyle division, harnessing in one ecosystem, the culture, community, and commerce of the world’s luxury and classic automotive lifestyle. The Driven Lifestyle portfolio features Canossa Events, synonymous with excellence in road touring, and the organizer of 250+ marquee experiences per year for driving enthusiasts. Part of Canossa Events, Cavallino is one of the preeminent media and concours events companies in the world, hosting landmark events for high-end automotive collectors and admirers, such as the Annual Palm Beach Cavallino Classic. The Driven Lifestyle portfolio also features FerrariChat, a leading global social platform and the foremost voice for Ferrari owners and enthusiasts, with 20+ years of experience connecting approximately 200K engaged registered members.

duPont Registry has been a market leader in the luxury automotive marketplace for over 36 years, dedicated to connecting affluent buyers with high-end exotic cars and luxury auto brands. Motorsport Network will use this second and final tranche of Series A financing to launch duPont Registry’s new business venture of building the most innovative, influential, and sophisticated online marketplace for selling and buying ultra-luxury and exotic automobiles, providing an exceptional experience for the affluent consumer dedicated to a driven lifestyle. duPont Registry is poised to lead the digital transformation of the industry, given the rapidly-paced global classic, luxury, and exotic car markets and the acceleration of online automotive retailing.

Will Chapman, CEO, duPont Registry said: “This second and final round of Series A strategic investment by Ikonick Motors will allow duPont Registry to continue its planned growth trajectory, while at the same time allowing us to work with Barry and his team.”

 

