Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com Next / The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
General / Breaking news

FIA reveals details of "groundbreaking" electric GT category

By:

The FIA has revealed technical details of what it has described as a "groundbreaking" electric GT category planned for the future. 

FIA Electric GT

FIA Electric GT
1/10

Photo by: FIA

FIA Electric GT

FIA Electric GT
2/10

Photo by: FIA

FIA Electric GT

FIA Electric GT
3/10

Photo by: FIA

FIA Electric GT

FIA Electric GT
4/10

Photo by: FIA

FIA Electric GT

FIA Electric GT
5/10

Photo by: FIA

FIA Electric GT

FIA Electric GT
6/10

Photo by: FIA

FIA Electric GT

FIA Electric GT
7/10

Photo by: FIA

FIA Electric GT

FIA Electric GT
8/10

Photo by: FIA

FIA Electric GT

FIA Electric GT
9/10

Photo by: FIA

FIA Electric GT

FIA Electric GT
10/10

Photo by: FIA

The new class will incorporate innovations and technical freedoms previously unseen in electric-vehicle motorsport series.

There will be scope for battery development, a first in all-electric motorsport, in a category for which no introduction date has so far been announced. 

Fast-charging at pitstops during the races is part of the the FIA's concept, while manufacturers will be able to develop two or four-wheel-drive machinery under the new rules. 

Torque vectoring, the modulation of power to each driven wheel, will be permitted as a performance aid. 

Wednesday's announcement from the FIA stated that its electric GT category "will set new standards for electric vehicles in motorsport in terms of performance and range". 

The new electric GT category has been devised to create cars in the same performance window as existing GT3 machinery. 

The electric GT racers will, however, exceed a GT3's performance in terms of acceleration and qualifying pace.

Full-length permanent circuits will be used for the races.

FIA technical director Xavier Mestelan Pinon explained that the governing body wanted its new electric GT class to be relevant to the automotive industry. 

"The main technical challenges [for the car industry] are battery development, battery integration in the cars and fast charging technology," he said.

"This is crucial to the manufacturers who want to develop road-relevant technology rather than relying on standard components."

FIA president Jean Todt explained that the governing body has a "vision to make motorsport a laboratory for sustainable mobility". 

"The announcement of this new electric-powered GT car category is a key milestone serving this goal, as it will pave the way for new battery and fast-charging technologies. 

"A perfect illustration of our race-to-road approach.”

Le Mans 24 Hours-winning engineer Leena Gade, president of the FIA GT Commission, explained that "a platform to allow manufacturers to develop and showcase their technology was much needed". 

She revealed that there is "keen interest" in the category from the manufacturers who have taken part in the rule-making process in the FIA's technical working groups. 

Manufacturers will be able to build bespoke battery layouts using of lithium-ion cells developed by Saft, a subsidiary of oil company Total which is also supplying the batteries for the Peugeot Le Mans Hypercar that will debut in next year's World Endurance Championship. 

The Saft technology will allow for 700kW fast charging, which will enable the batteries to be replenished to 60 percent of their capacity in, according to the FIA's statement, "a few minutes". 

Manufacturers will be able to compete in the category with an electric model developed to the new rules or to a fit an EV powertrain into an existing GT3 car.

Mestelan Pinon explained that being able to adapt GT3 machinery for the new category will help keep costs under control.

Maximum power allowed will be 430kW or 575bhp for electric GT cars, which will weigh between 1490 and 1530kg. 

The FIA explained in its announcement that it had set the weight threshold slightly higher than in GT3 to "limit the use of expensive materials". 

Either two or four electric motors will be permitted and the maximum energy capacity of the battery will be set at 87kWh.

The rules for the new category were finalised last December, but so far they have only been released to interested manufacturers. 

The FIA is planning to run a series, so far unnamed, to the new rules. 

It revealed after last month's World Motor Sport Council that it had agreed terms with a promoter, but Wednesday's statement said that the identity of the group will be revealed in due course. 

Further details of the FIA's plans for the new category are likely to be released in early May.

These are expected to include a timeline for its introduction, the name of the series, the format of the races and the identity of the promoter. 

shares
comments
Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com

Previous article

Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com

Next article

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
Load comments

About this article

Series GT , General
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Formula 1

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

2
Stock car

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

5
IndyCar

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry

14h
Latest news
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime
Misc

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

15m
FIA reveals details of "groundbreaking" electric GT category
Misc

FIA reveals details of "groundbreaking" electric GT category

1h
Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com
Misc

Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com

Apr 16, 2021
Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Apr 15, 2021
Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network
Misc

Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network

Apr 13, 2021
Latest videos
Gérard Neveu joins Motorsport Games as Motorsports Advisor 02:06
General
Apr 6, 2021

Gérard Neveu joins Motorsport Games as Motorsports Advisor

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e 01:46
General
Mar 9, 2021

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend 01:35
General
Feb 11, 2021

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer 00:35
General
Feb 2, 2021

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Porsche beats Mercedes in GT World Challenge Monza opener Monza
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Race report

Porsche beats Mercedes in GT World Challenge Monza opener

Williams F1 reserve Aitken making GT switch to broaden skillset
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Williams F1 reserve Aitken making GT switch to broaden skillset

How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans Prime
Le Mans / Special feature

How an ingenious fix prevented Paul Newman from winning Le Mans

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
15m
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record Prime

The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record

Volkswagen's I.D. R smashed the Pikes Peak record and now its attention has been turned to Nurburgring Nordschleife. The ultimate benchmark there may appear far out of reach, but technical changes to the car have made a new electric record possible

General
May 3, 2019
The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance Prime

The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance

Today, the HANS device is commonplace in motorsport, but it wasn't initially greeted with open arms. This is the story of a major safety breakthrough and the man whose invention has saved countless lives.

General
Feb 10, 2019

Trending Today

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Brown open to idea of third full-time Arrow McLaren SP entry

Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Leclerc should have passed Verstappen at Imola restart

Niki Lauda remembered: All 25 of his F1 wins
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Niki Lauda remembered: All 25 of his F1 wins

Banned: The full story behind Brabham's F1 'fan car'
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Banned: The full story behind Brabham's F1 'fan car'

Latest news

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime
Misc General / Opinion

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

FIA reveals details of "groundbreaking" electric GT category
Misc General / Breaking news

FIA reveals details of "groundbreaking" electric GT category

Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.