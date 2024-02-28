FIA reveals plans to focus hydrogen storage development in liquid form
The FIA has presented its vision for future hydrogen fuel technologies and plans to focus development efforts on storage in its liquid form.
FIA Liquid H2
FIA
Following the latest meeting of the World Motor Sport Council, it was announced that in the context of hydrogen combustion applications that "development and promotion of solutions based on hydrogen stored in liquid form" would be prioritised over gas storage.
No reference was made to fuel cell applications, but this is not understood to indicate that the technology's potential is being discounted by the governing body.
An FIA statement said: "Given the [liquid] tank’s characteristics, lower volume and weight compared to compressed gas tanks, liquid storage form is better suited to the demanding environment of motorsport competitions, where optimisation is key.
"This also allows the powertrain layout to remain closer to the one of a conventional combustion-powered car compared with vehicles accommodating compressed gas tanks."
It added that "solutions utilising compressed gas storage type will be considered as interim solution, provided minimum safety and technical requirements are met".
Momentum has slowly gathered pace behind hydrogen as an alternative to electric power as a pathway for sustainable motorsport, because water is its only byproduct when produced by a process of electrolysis using renewable energy sources.
Mission H24 Hydrogen
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Plans are in place for a H2 class at the Le Mans 24 Hours, which after several delays is slated to begin from 2027, with it hoped that hydrogen-powered machines will be able to compete for outright victory.
The first all-hydrogen racing series is set to begin next year, as Extreme E morphs into its new identity as Extreme H using fuel cell technology.
Fuel cells have been used in motorsport since 2019 in the MissionH24 joint venture between GreenGT and Le Mans organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.
It was announced last year that Extreme H would join forces with Formula 1 and the FIA to create a joint Hydrogen Working Group to evaluate how the technology in both combustion and fuel cell forms can be used across motorsport.
The FIA formed its Hydrogen Technical Working Group in 2019 and since 2020 has had safety regulations for hydrogen-powered vehicles included within its International Sporting Code.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500
IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500 IndyCar pushing to have charter system in place before Indy 500
F1 driver heights: Who are the shortest & tallest drivers?
F1 driver heights: Who are the shortest & tallest drivers? F1 driver heights: Who are the shortest & tallest drivers?
DuPont Registry and Prive launch private member car collector club in Bahrain
DuPont Registry and Prive launch private member car collector club in Bahrain DuPont Registry and Prive launch private member car collector club in Bahrain
Watch how Lamborghini’s new Le Mans challenger came to life
Watch how Lamborghini’s new Le Mans challenger came to life Watch how Lamborghini’s new Le Mans challenger came to life
Prime
Our writers' most memorable moments of 2023
Our writers' most memorable moments of 2023 Our writers' most memorable moments of 2023
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments