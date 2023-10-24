Subscribe
Find out the secrets behind LEGO® Technic’s real-world engineering

The latest LEGO® Technic™ models are so advanced you can learn a huge amount about engineering just by building them. Join Will Buxton, former F1 engineer Bernie Collins and LEGO designer Aurélien Rouffiange to find out more.

Published

To get your hands on one of LEGO Technic’s latest kits, visit https://www.lego.com/en-gb/themes/technic.

 

 

