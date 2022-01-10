Tickets Subscribe
General News

First GRM Combine kicks off in Tasmania

By:

The first GRM Combine, led by ex-NASCAR racer Marcos Ambrose, has kicked off in Tasmania.

First GRM Combine kicks off in Tasmania

Six young drivers have signed up for the Garry Rogers Motorsport-run initiative, which will include five days of coaching in various cars at the Symmons Plains and Baskerville circuits.

The Combine is the brainchild of Ambrose and inspired by similar programmes used for various sports in the US.

The participants in the first Combine are Formula Ford racer Winston Smith, young Tasmanian driver Campbell Logan, Trans Am driver Edan Thornburrow, Aussie Racing Cars regular Kody Garland and Hyundai Excel drivers Harry Tomkins and Mason Kelly – son of Bathurst 1000 winner Todd Kelly.

The six up-and-comers will be coached by Ambrose as well as TCR regulars Dylan O'Keeffe and James Moffat and S5000 race winner James Golding.

The participants will drive a number of different cars during the week, culminating in a taste of a V8-powered S5000 on the final day.

"It's exciting to have the first GRM Combine up and running, on two great circuits in Tasmania with six young drivers all keen to test themselves in a range of machinery and against the benchmark of GRM's pro drivers," said Ambrose.

"The GRM team is in Tasmania all week to really get involved in giving our Combine participants a thorough learning experience."

