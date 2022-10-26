Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The Bend appoints new CEO Next / Why Flatrock, Tennessee can attract big series, big crowds
General News

New Tennessee track aims for international events from 2024

A new Tilke-designed racetrack in Tennessee will open next year, with the aim of attracting international-level events to its 2.67-mile ‘Grand Prix’ road course.

Charles Bradley
By:
New Tennessee track aims for international events from 2024
Listen to this article

The Flatrock Motorsports Park and Motorclub will offer three layouts, including a 3.5-mile Circuit Club track, an Endurance layout of almost six miles and a CIK kart track. It aims to become the “premier motorsports park in the U.S.” and is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

A ground-breaking ceremony took place on Wednesday, as Tilke Engineers & Architects will create a total of 34 turns across Flatrock’s 773-acre site in Cumberland County. The project also includes a luxury hotel, restaurant, brewery, winery and live music performance amphitheater.

It is the brainchild of developer and entrepreneur Rusty Bittle, who will be President of the venue, with the day-to-day run by COO Jeremy Hale.

“A Tennessee Motorsports Park is a legacy project for me and I am excited, along with our partners, to bring it to Cumberland County, Tennessee,” said Bittle.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Hale and his track director Jason Guzman explained the phased plan of the track build and availability to run events.

“The Motorclub itself is part of phase 1 along with the kart track,” said Guzman. “Asphalt will be laid in the next two months for the Motorclub – a 3.5-mile track for our members – and at the same time the kart track which is CIK-approved. We’re hoping to be able to allow cars and karts on the track by late spring or early summertime.”

Hale added: “We already have manufacturers coming and talking to us about renting out the 3.5-mile circuit. But the main events on the Grand Prix track will be in 2024.”

It is understood that the circuit’s management has already been in discussion with a leading global motorsports series with the intention of running its series at Flatrock in future. The Grand Prix layout will be built to FIA Grade 2 status, ruling out any F1 ambitions.

At a domestic level, it has already been talking to SRO about the potential for GT events, and hopes that the other major American series will also be attracted to the venue.

Flatrock is located in the picturesque Cumberland plateau landscape, featuring natural and rolling elevations that cradle the course design, and has the blessing of local authorities.

“Visitors from around the world come to Tennessee for our unmatched scenic beauty and adventure,” said Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Flatrock Motorsports Park is the perfect combination for this entirely new, world-class driving experience.

“This development is sure to become a premier motorsports destination and an important economic driver for Cumberland County and the entire region.”

