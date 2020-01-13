Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

Ford v Ferrari earns Best Picture Oscars nomination

shares
comments
Ford v Ferrari earns Best Picture Oscars nomination
By:
Jan 13, 2020, 2:49 PM

Hollywood movie 'Ford v Ferrari' has received an Academy Award nomination for best picture – becoming the first film with a motor racing theme to receive such an honour.

The film, known in some markets as Le Mans '66, has also been nominated in three technical categories for sound mixing, sound editing, and film mixing. The ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on February 9.

Directed by James Mangold, Ford v Ferrari faces strong competition in the best picture category, where its rivals are The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood and Parasite.

The film stars Christian Bale as driver Ken Miles and Matt Damon as Ford team boss Carroll Shelby. It tells the story of Ford’s attempt to win the Le Mans 24 Hours after Enzo Ferrari rebuffed an attempt to buy the Italian sportscar maker.

Well received by critics and racing fans alike, it has already received some high profile accolades. Bale was nominated as best actor at the Golden Globes, although he failed to win, while he has also been shortlisted in the Screen Actors Guild awards, which are handed out on January 19.

The film also has received BAFTA nominations for editing, sound and cinematography, with the winners to be announced on February 2.

Read Also:

Live action motor racing films have rarely achieved much acclaim at the Academy Awards, although John Frankenheimer’s 1966 Grand Prix received Oscar nominations for film editing, sound effects and sound, and won in all three categories.

The 1990 Tom Cruise film Days of Thunder was nominated for best sound, but it didn’t win.

Ron Howard’s 2013 Niki Lauda/James Hunt film Rush was completely overlooked by the Academy Awards. However it was nominated as Best Motion Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globes, and Outstanding British film at BAFTAs, with Daniel Bruhl – who played Niki Lauda – named in the best supporting actor categories in both, as well as by the Screen Actors’ Guild. The film didn’t win any of those major prizes, although it secure a BAFTA for Best Editing.

Steve McQueen’s 1971 Le Mans received a Golden Globe nomination for Michel Legrand’s score – losing to Shaft – but was otherwise ignored. Al Pacino received a best actor nomination for his role as an F1 driver in the 1977 Sydney Pollack movie Bobby Deerfield.

In 2007 the NASCAR-themed Cars was nominated as best animated feature at the Academy Awards, BAFTAs and Golden Globes, but only actually won the last-named. Sequels Cars 2 and Cars 3 were not acknowledged by the Oscars.

The acclaimed 2012 Senna won best documentary and best editing at the BAFTAs, but it did not receive an Oscar nomination.

Next article
Ticketing and experiences business gets new name

Previous article

Ticketing and experiences business gets new name
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , General
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
F3

Analysis: The factors that saved Floersch's life

2
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 8: Serradori beats Alonso to maiden win

3
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

4
Super GT

Toyota reveals Super GT GT300-spec Supra in Tokyo

5
Sprint

Daniel McMillin dies in auto accident

Latest videos

Heroes: Manish Pandey and Jim Wiseman at Autosport International 11:38
General

Heroes: Manish Pandey and Jim Wiseman at Autosport International

Say hello to Motorsport Tickets 00:54
General

Say hello to Motorsport Tickets

Motorsport.tv Sizzle Reel 2020 01:01
General

Motorsport.tv Sizzle Reel 2020

F1 superstar Charles Leclerc to appear at ASI 2020. 00:28
General

F1 superstar Charles Leclerc to appear at ASI 2020.

Autosport Awards 2019 00:31
General

Autosport Awards 2019

Latest news

Ford v Ferrari earns Best Picture Oscars nomination
Misc

Ford v Ferrari earns Best Picture Oscars nomination

Ticketing and experiences business gets new name
Misc

Ticketing and experiences business gets new name

Live video from Autosport International 2020
Misc

Live video from Autosport International 2020

Thrustmaster is headline partner for DiRT World finals
eSpt

Thrustmaster is headline partner for DiRT World finals

De Ferran, Guthrie, Page in 2020 IMS Hall of Fame ballot
Indy

De Ferran, Guthrie, Page in 2020 IMS Hall of Fame ballot

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.