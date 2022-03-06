Tickets Subscribe
All me
Motorsport Australia considering Russian licence ban
General Top List

Gallery: Suzuka Fan Thanks Day makes spectacular return

The Suzuka Fan Thanks Day returned this weekend after a three-year COVID-induced absence, offering Japanese fans a chance to enjoy some early motorsport action before the start of the domestic racing season next month.

Finale
1/30
1/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Finale
2/30
2/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Finale
3/30
3/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Finale
4/30
4/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ferrari 248F1
5/30
5/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

F.C.C. TSR Honda France
6/30
6/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Honda RC213V
7/30
7/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kamui Kobayashi, KCMG
8/30
8/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kazuya Oshima, docomo business ROOKIE
9/30
9/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nirei Fukuzumi, ThreeBond Drago CORSE
10/30
10/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Williams FW12
11/30
11/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN
12/30
12/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ukyo Sasahara, TEAM MUGEN
13/30
13/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Ryo Hirakawa, carenex TEAM IMPUL
14/30
14/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ren Sato, TEAM GOH
15/30
15/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ferrari 248F1
16/30
16/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Benetton B189
17/30
17/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

AGS JH23
18/30
18/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Atsushi Miyake, TEAM GOH
19/30
19/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

#12 カルソニック IMPUL Z
20/30
20/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

#8 ARTA NSX-GT
21/30
21/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

SF19 test car
22/30
22/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Williams FW12
23/30
23/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Kazuya Oshima, docomo business ROOKIE
24/30
24/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Giuliano Alesi, Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S
25/30
25/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL
26/30
26/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra
27/30
27/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Yuji Kunimoto, KCMG
28/30
28/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Ren Sato, TEAM GOH
29/30
29/30

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Suzuka Circuit
30/30
30/30

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Listen to this article

Over 17,000 spectators descended on the Japanese Grand Prix venue to witness a wide variety of racing car and bikes from both past and present.

The highlight of the fan event was a pair of SUPER GT 'dummy races' with 14 GT500 cars, featuring entries from all three manufacturers Honda, Nissan and Toyota.

The entire Super Formula field was also in attendance as they completed a time trial in the SF19 before the start of the official pre-season test at the same track on Monday.

Honda, the owner of the Suzuka circuit via its Mobilityland subsidiary, also showcased a number of grand prix cars from its golden era in F1 in 1980s and '90s, including one example of the Williams FW12 that raced in 1988.

The Ferrari 248F1 with which Michael Schumacher contested his 'last season' in F1 in 2006 before eventually returning to the sport in 2010 was also present, drawing plenty of eyeballs.

Honda also demonstrated its MotoGP and FIM EWC bikes during the two-day event.

Motorsport Australia considering Russian licence ban
Previous article

Motorsport Australia considering Russian licence ban
