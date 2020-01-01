Happy New Year from the Editor in Chief

Let’s begin by reflecting on the past 12 months for the website, which has been another epic year in our journey. With over 100 million users this year, we’ve long since broken the one billion pageviews per annum barrier. It’s great to know how all our hard work is reaching such a massive audience, so thank you!

There’s so much to look forward to on the sporting front, with Formula 1 set to embrace all-new car rules for 2021 aimed at reducing the costs and levelling the playing field for its competitors. Formula E is going from strength to strength, as electric cars continue their prevalence in everyday life, and the World Endurance Championship gears up for a new era of hypercars that will contest the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates on the podium Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images McLaren 2021 F1 car Photo by: McLaren Peugeot Rebellion 2022 Hypercar Photo by: Peugeot Sport Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On the human side, we have a genuinely great F1 world champion in Lewis Hamilton, with an exciting new generation of drivers hungry to topple him. In MotoGP, you can say much the same for Marc Marquez, with Fabio Quartararo looking the most likely pretender to his throne. And what of the ‘GOAT’ Valentino Rossi – how much longer has he got at the sport’s top level?

As part of the Motorsport Network – which also includes the great titles Autosport, F1 Racing, Motorsport.tv, Motorsport-Total, GPUpdate and Formel1.de, and our automotive brands Motor1, InsideEVs and RideApart – our aim for the future is to continue to build on the foundations that we’ve laid, and continue to raise the bar with our reportage.

The 'roaring twenties' are upon us – and look no further than Fernando Alonso taking on the challenge of the Dakar Rally in just a handful of days!

Here’s to a great year ahead,

Charles Bradley

Global Editor in Chief, Motorsport.com