Promoted: A new generation of helmet camera – the Cambox Mkv3

Promoted: A new generation of helmet camera – the Cambox Mkv3
Dec 12, 2019, 7:00 PM

Introducing the Cambox Mkv3 – a new generation of helmet camera, designed and manufactured in France by Cambox Meca.

The Cambox Mkv3 has been designed specifically for motorsports and is compatible with all helmets and all types of visors.

Thanks to its patented Velcro fastening system, and its boomerang shape, the Cambox is fastened underneath the helmet visor and offers a unique and immersive point of view, ideal to relive and share all of your races.

This fastening systems also offers an unprecedented safety level to the user. No mounts, no bolts, no screws are required on the external structure of your helmet. Thus in the event of an impact or a crash, your helmet keeps its entire protective role unlike other classic helmet cameras placed upon the helmet. The Cambox ultra compact design allows it to be light (only 40 grams) in order not to change the helmet balance.

Available in more than 10 different colors, the Cambox Mkv3 can match your racing gear, car, bike or team colours.The Cambox Mkv3 records in Full HD 1080p. It is compatible with micro SD cards of up to 64 Gb. It also integrates two microphones that capture stereo sound for even more immersive videos. The Cambox Mkv3 has its own wifi antenna, and it can be controlled and synchronized to your smartphone using the Cambox smartphone app (available for free on iOS & Android).

The Cambox smartphone app offers additional features: 

  • Start, stop, pause recording from your fingertips
  • Real-time preview mode on your phone screen in order to adjust video settings, lens angle
  • Replay and wirelessly download the videos from the Cambox to your phone's video gallery
  • Customize the camera settings

The Cambox is the perfect gift for all motorsports lovers – discover the Christmas sales offer and discount benefit of up to 40% on your Cambox Mkv3

Delivery is guaranteed before Christmas for orders placed before Friday 20th December!

Cambox Meca Mkv3

Cambox Meca Mkv3

Photo by: Cambox Vision

