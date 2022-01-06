Historic IMSA GTP cars set for GP Long Beach weekend

Prototype sportscars from the 1980s and 1990s will race on Saturday, supporting the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race, and on Sunday ahead of the NTT IndyCar Series race.

A statement from the event’s organizers revealed that the Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA)-sanctioned races will include approximately 20 cars and will feature most of the marques that raced in GTP’s heyday, such as Ford, Jaguar, Mazda, Nissan, Lola and Toyota.

“What a great way for Long Beach fans to remember the ‘heyday’ of IMSA sports car racing,” said Cris Vandagriff, president of the HMSA. “These cars were a part of so many classic moments back in the 1980s and 1990s.

“It will be so exciting to see these cars on the Long Beach racecourse for the first time. It’s going to be quite a show. All the cars will be authentic in every detail including the livery they ran at the time.”

Jim Michaelian, Grand Prix Association of Long Beach president and CEO commented: “We are excited to be able to showcase these vintage GTP cars to our fans twice during our race weekend. It’s going to be an incredible experience – and a bit nostalgic – to see and hear these cars roar down the City streets.”

In addition to the historic IMSA GTP cars, the NTT IndyCar Series and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the weekend will include the Super Drift Challenge, Stadium Super Trucks and the Porsche Carrera Cup North America.