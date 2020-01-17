Honda launches GT3 Driver Academy

The program will include on-track racecraft coaching sessions in the Acura NSX GT3 Evo from drivers such as Ryan Eversley, Kyle Marcelli, Mario Farnbacher and Dane Cameron, while the off-track element will include lessons on how to communicate effectively with team engineers and personnel, and also how to market yourself and search for sponsors.

John Whiteman, manager of HPD commercial motorsports, stated: “This program is a natural fit for HPD, as we have seen the growth of the NSX GT3 Evo program and the abundance of talent coming through the developmental touring and sports car series.

“We are pleased to provide a unique training program that can assist drivers in fully preparing them for GT3 competition.”

The program is available by application only and is limited to four students per year. The program will include at least four on-track events in 2020, starting at Sebring Raceway in February. Each on-track session will be administered by the Racers Edge Motorsports team, which, with drivers Martin Barkey and Kyle Marcelli, captured the 2019 SRO World Challenge GT Pro/Am Driver Championship.

