Hospital says Zanardi's condition remains serious
shares
comments
Alex Zanardi remains in a stable but serious condition in hospital following Friday's hand bike accident, with doctors hoping to be able to evaluate the next stages of his treatment over the next few days
The Italian was airlifted to hospital on Friday following a crash with a truck that left him with serious head injuries.
Read Also:
Having undergone surgery, Zanardi is in an induced coma and on a ventilator, with his condition described as 'stable' by the Siena hospital that is treating him.
An official update from the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital said: "The clinical conditions remain unchanged in the cardio-respiratory and metabolic parameters while the neurological picture remains serious.
"The patient is sedated, intubated and mechanically ventilated and the prognosis is confidential.
"The multidisciplinary team that takes care of him will evaluate in the next few days any diagnostic-therapeutic actions to be taken."
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|General
|Author
|Jonathan Noble
Hospital says Zanardi's condition remains serious
shares
comments