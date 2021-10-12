Tickets Subscribe
Motorsport Network names Oliver Ciesla Chief Executive Officer
General News

Iconic Paris-Berlin road race to be revived for experimental cars

By:

The 1901 Paris-Berlin road race, one of the early city-to-city events at the dawn of motorsport, is being revived for experimental machinery by GT boss Stephane Ratel.

Iconic Paris-Berlin road race to be revived for experimental cars

Ratel plans to relaunch the event in 2023 as the inaugural round of the GT Experimental Tour, ideas for which he first floated in 2019.

A competition that will initially be open to full-electric vehicles will combine road sections with short races, hill climbs and speed events across its seven-day duration.

GTX aims to create events in the spirit of the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia multi-discipline competitions in their '70s heydays.

The efficiency of the cars on the road sections will combine with the results of two competitive events a day to determine the classification.

The revival of the one-off Paris-Berlin won in 1901 by Henri Fornier in a Mors will take in visits to Reims, Nancy, Strasbourg, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Prague and Dresden.

Ratel explained that the use of environmentally-friendly machinery will enable GTX to visit a variety of circuits, including some venues that no longer stage races.

"The idea is that we would leave the centre of Paris and then have a short 20-minute race at Montlhery," he told Motorsport.com.

"Then in the afternoon we could have acceleration runs on the straight of the old Reims circuit in front of the grandstands that are still there."

Porsche Mission R Concept

Porsche Mission R Concept

Photo by: Porsche

A non-competitive demonstration GTX event running from Geneva to Monaco is planned for next summer.

Ratel eventually wants to take GTX to multiple continents to create what he has billed as a 'World Tour' that will also incorporate hydrogen-powered and autonomous vehicles.

GTX is Ratel's response to the demands for the electrification of motorsport.

He believes that electric endurance racing is some way off and wants to offer an alternative to the amateur driver.

He pointed out that the main-race duration in the new-for-2023 FIA Electric GT Championship aimed at manufacturer entries is only 45 minutes with a mid-race pitstop to top up the energy in the cars' batteries.

"It will be difficult to replicate the pleasure and sensation of our current GT3 cars over a reasonable duration for the gentleman driver in the short term," he told Autosport.

"So we want to offer our current clientele something different: we want to provide an experience that combines competition with the chance to visit the centres of some of the most beautiful cities.

"We are proposing something completely different that is in the spirit of customer racing."

Manufacturers have shown interest in producing cars for sale to customers, according to Ratel.

"We have presented our ideas to a good number of manufacturers and everyone has listened politely, and there seems to be a potential interest," he said.

"This could be interesting for the manufacturers because it gives them the chance to show off their cars right in the heart of big cities."

He is hoping for a mix of upgraded production EVs and low-volume concept-type cars such as the Mission R unveiled by Porsche last month.

The GTX field will be supported by trucks carrying fast-recharging equipment that can each service six cars.

He hopes to have 18 cars participate in the first edition of the revived Paris-Berlin.

Motorsport Network names Oliver Ciesla Chief Executive Officer

Previous article

Motorsport Network names Oliver Ciesla Chief Executive Officer

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
GT boss Ratel proposes major FIA driver grading revamp
GT

GT boss Ratel proposes major FIA driver grading revamp

Bathurst 12 Hour to rejoin Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2022
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour to rejoin Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2022

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020

