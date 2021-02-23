Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Club motorsport to restart in England next month
General / Motorsport.com news

Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

By:

New Motorsport.tv channel to give fans exclusive look into the world-class electric racing team.

shares
comments

London, 23 February 2021: Jaguar Racing has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tvMotorsport Network’s digital OTT platform devoted to racing and automotive content on the eve of the new FIA Formula E season.

Primarily, the new channel will take Formula-E and Jaguar fans inside the brand’s electric racing team, giving them an exclusive look at the green-tech single-seater race series from a perspective they have not had access to before. Jaguar will also use the channel to showcase some of their automotive projects, specifically those focusing on electric vehicles.

With Formula-E being designated an FIA World Championship for its seventh season, this is the perfect time for Jaguar to launch the channel, reaching out to Motorsport Network’s 56-million strong monthly global audience of motorsport and automotive fans. Sustainable energy and green technology are two major talking points in both the automotive and motorsport industries at the moment, so the new channel will place Jaguar at the heart of the discussion in both these sectors.

Jaguar will also be able to take advantage of Motorsport Network’s global distribution and production platform – Motorsport Studios – to create bespoke content in conjunction with the NetworkMotorsport Studios also houses Motorsport Network’s extensive archive of multi-media content, including over 26 million images from the history of motorsport, which Jaguar will also have access to.

Motorsport Network will support Jaguar through content creation and distribution to position them ahead of the competition and showcase the marque as an industry leader in the electric vehicles sector.

James Barclay, Team Director Jaguar Racing, said: “This is a positive step for Jaguar Racing to expand the reach of our content and showcase all the steps we are making as a business towards sustainable energy and green technology. It will also provide existing and future fans of Jaguar and Formula E an interesting new perspective on our racing team. I’m excited to see what our two great companies can produce together.”

James Allen, Motorsport Network’s President said: “We have seen through trends in our data that motorsport fans love personality-driven content; to hear the stories of teams and drivers and feel like they’re going on a journey with them. As Jaguar’s narrative increasingly pivots to electric power, we can deliver more of this story-driven content in a documentary style that audiences are looking for and really open their eyes to the exciting world that is Jaguar Racing.”

 

For more information, please contact: 

Ravi Pankhania, Motorsport NetworkRavi.Pankhania@motorsport.com

 

About Motorsport Network 

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.  

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and esports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience. 

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

Club motorsport to restart in England next month

Previous article

Club motorsport to restart in England next month
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Motorsport.tv

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

5h
2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled

15h
3
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

4
NASCAR Truck

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

5
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney signs contract extension with Team Penske

Latest news
Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Misc

Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

1h
Club motorsport to restart in England next month
Misc

Club motorsport to restart in England next month

1h
Faye Ho: British Superbikes' only female team owner on women in racing
Misc

Faye Ho: British Superbikes' only female team owner on women in racing

Feb 16, 2021
Lotus unveils electric prototype with fighter jet-inspired aero
Misc

Lotus unveils electric prototype with fighter jet-inspired aero

Feb 16, 2021
Andretti, Jourdain join forces in Super Copa championship
Misc

Andretti, Jourdain join forces in Super Copa championship

Feb 15, 2021
Latest videos
French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend 01:35
General
Feb 11, 2021

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer 00:35
General
Feb 2, 2021

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer

How to Launch a D2C Platform 17:43
General
Jan 22, 2021

How to Launch a D2C Platform

ROC: Snow & Ice 01:15
General
Jan 21, 2021

ROC: Snow & Ice

Australian Racing Series on Motorsport.tv announcement 00:31
General
Jan 20, 2021

Australian Racing Series on Motorsport.tv announcement

More from
Motorsport.tv
The growth of OTT and why distinctiveness is key for Direct to Consumer platforms
Video Inside
General / Motorsport.com news

The growth of OTT and why distinctiveness is key for Direct to Consumer platforms

Lamborghini Squadra Corse launches a dedicated channel with Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
General / Motorsport.com news

Lamborghini Squadra Corse launches a dedicated channel with Motorsport.tv

New Race of Champions documentary ‘On the Line’ premieres on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
General / Motorsport.com news

New Race of Champions documentary ‘On the Line’ premieres on Motorsport.tv

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record Prime

The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record

Volkswagen's I.D. R smashed the Pikes Peak record and now its attention has been turned to Nurburgring Nordschleife. The ultimate benchmark there may appear far out of reach, but technical changes to the car have made a new electric record possible

General
May 3, 2019
The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance Prime

The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance

Today, the HANS device is commonplace in motorsport, but it wasn't initially greeted with open arms. This is the story of a major safety breakthrough and the man whose invention has saved countless lives.

General
Feb 10, 2019
Motorsport's greatest imposters Prime

Motorsport's greatest imposters

There are many tightly enforced rules in motorsport – some complex, some simple, but there have been a few extraordinary instances of teams and drivers bending the rules and getting away with it

General
Dec 26, 2018

Trending Today

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Harrison Burton finds himself in a NASCAR age-limit quandary

McLeod and Tifft partner to form new Cup Series team
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

McLeod and Tifft partner to form new Cup Series team

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Latest news

Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Club motorsport to restart in England next month
Misc General / Breaking news

Club motorsport to restart in England next month

Faye Ho: British Superbikes' only female team owner on women in racing
Video Inside
Misc General / Special feature

Faye Ho: British Superbikes' only female team owner on women in racing

Lotus unveils electric prototype with fighter jet-inspired aero
Misc General / Breaking news

Lotus unveils electric prototype with fighter jet-inspired aero

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.