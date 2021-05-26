Lamborghini reveals 2022 Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2

Radical aerodynamic refinements and an uncompromising design, created by Lamborghini Centro Stile, make the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 the most high-performance version ever to race in the one-make series, which in 2021 contested its 13th season.

“Seven years have passed since we introduced the first Huracan Super Trofeo at Pebble Beach, and now Squadra Corse is adding a new chapter to its history,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The Huracan is one of the biggest bestsellers in the history of the brand, and the Super Trofeo has additionally helped to increase its success.”

Since 2009, 950 drivers have raced in the Super Trofeo, competing in over 310 hours at the most prestigious tracks in the world.

Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, added: “The Super Trofeo is the best testing ground for technical and aerodynamic solutions for both road cars and GTs, and with the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 we have definitely taken another step forward. In April 2021 we celebrated the milestone of the 400th Huracan racing car, and our goal with the Super Trofeo EVO2 is to reach 500 in just a few years”.

The Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 takes the design of the previous generations to the extreme, anticipating the styling elements that will debut on road cars in the coming years. The front end has undergone a radical change, featuring new high-intensity full LED light clusters with a hexagonal design and a pronounced “omega” lip that joins the carbon-fiber fins and reinforces the stylistic link with the Huracan STO.

The rear, dominated by the large carbonfibre wing, was inspired by minimalism and lightness. The frames of the new LED light clusters pay tribute to the design of the Countach and are efficiently supported by the arched carbon-fiber bumper, which links the aerodynamic appendages located behind the wheels to the redesigned diffuser fins.

The braking system, designed and developed by Squadra Corse, has also undergone changes. The steel front discs are increased from 380 to 390 mm; the new calipers can accommodate pads with a new design and a larger surface area to optimize performance and consumption.

The rear-wheel drive car retains the 5.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V10 engine that delivers a maximum power output of 620bhp.

Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini’s Head of Motorsport, said: “The Super Trofeo is the basis of our concept of customer racing, capable of involving and exciting both young talents and gentlemen drivers. The Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 is dedicated to both categories of drivers, and we have designed it with the precise aim of offering an even more engaging driving experience, while paying the utmost attention to running costs”.

The Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 makes its public debut on May 28 in Le Castellet, on the occasion of the second round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe. The price for the European market is €250,000, excluding taxes. Customers will have the opportunity to upgrade the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO with a dedicated kit available from early 2022.