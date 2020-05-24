Leclerc completes Monaco run for film remake

Working on the newly-titled “Le Grand Rendez-vous” with French director Claude Lelouch, whose nine-minute film of a high-speed drive across Paris in 1976 led to his brief arrest, Leclerc took a Ferrari SF90 Stradale around the 2.074-mile lap at dawn of what would have been race day for the 2020 Monaco GP.

While that event was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the gradual lifting of the lockdown measures in France and Monaco meant Leclerc’s run was witnessed by onlookers in the Principality situated from balconies and on the streets – the latter gatherings under the supervision of local authorities, per a Ferrari statement.

Leclerc reportedly hit speeds of 150mph during his blast around the Monaco streets, which were closed to traffic to allow the filming to take place.

Prince Albert of Monaco also made an appearance in the film, which is set for release on June 13, while Ferrari chairman John Elkann visited the set.

Leclerc will have to wait at least another year to win a race on his home streets, as the Monaco GP will not be rescheduled for later in 2020.

The race’s organiser, the Automobile Club de Monaco, recently released the dates for its Historic Grand Prix and Formula E race to run alongside the GP – with three events over five weeks – in 2021.