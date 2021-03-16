Top events
Motorsport.com news
Motorsport.com news

LIQUI MOLY and Motorsport Network renew and expand data feed for global F1, MotoGP & Moto2 race fans

The partnership continues through Formula 1, MotoGP, and Moto 2 for the remainder of the 2021 season.

LIQUI MOLY and Motorsport Network renew and expand data feed for global F1, MotoGP & Moto2 race fans

London, March 16th of 2021 - Motorsport Network is proud to announce the renewal and expansion of its results feed agreement with LIQUI MOLY via its Motorsport Stats business. The agreement runs for the duration of the 2021 season, across Formula 1, MotoGP, and Moto 2.

LIQUI MOLY and Motorsport Network renew and expand data feed for global F1, MotoGP & Moto2 race fans.

LIQUI MOLY and Motorsport Network renew and expand data feed for global F1, MotoGP & Moto2 race fans.

Photo by: Motorsport.com

LIQUI MOLY will host newly developed interactive result visualizations on their website – allowing fans and customers to engage deeper into the split-seconds of results and performances.

The partnership provides global motorsport fans with instant results and data analytics on Motorsport.com social channels, and through its API services, allowing LIQUI MOLY to share this content across their own global social channels.

Motorsport Stats is the world’s leading repository of racing intelligence built on the sport’s gold standard database, Forix. Every season, the Motorsport Stats data collection teams and analysts capture a rich stream of data and result from more than 50 events each weekend across multiple time zones.

The company is the official stats supplier to the motorsport ruling body FIA, and also provides stats to promoters, teams, sponsors, and the media with results websites and data-powered products, such as widgets, visualizations, social media infographics, and more. The activity draws on the wider capacity of Motorsport Network to act as a partner, consultant, and solutions provider across the industry.

LIQUI MOLY and Motorsport Network renew and expand data feed for global F1, MotoGP & Moto2 race fans.

LIQUI MOLY and Motorsport Network renew and expand data feed for global F1, MotoGP & Moto2 race fans.

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Peter Baumann, Marketing Director at LIQUI MOLY said, “Continuing our proud sponsorships of Formula 1, Moto GP and as exclusive lubricant supplier of Moto2 and Moto3, we pride ourselves in matching our technologically advanced products with the most advanced motorsports. We are proud to expand and share this professional data feed of instant stats and results with global motorsport fans, asserting our commitment to the championships we are involved in”.

Gustavo A. RocheSVP of Motorsport Network and Managing Director of Motorsport Stats added: “Instant results allow our global fans to get closer to the sport and enjoy a richer experience; and with our newly built and unique visualizations, we are proud to feed LIQUI MOLY with our world-class interactive data and stats service. We can’t wait to see such a distinguished partner using our global-leading integrated products."

LIQUI MOLY and Motorsport Network renew and expand data feed for global F1, MotoGP & Moto2 race fans.

LIQUI MOLY and Motorsport Network renew and expand data feed for global F1, MotoGP & Moto2 race fans.

Photo by: Motorsport.com

About this article

Series General
Sub-event News

Zonta, Barrichello share Goiania Stock Car wins
Stock Car Brasil Stock Car Brasil / Race report

Zonta, Barrichello share Goiania Stock Car wins

Topeka Stock
NHRA NHRA / News

Topeka Stock

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 13 -- Pat Austin
NHRA NHRA / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 13 -- Pat Austin

