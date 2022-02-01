Tickets Subscribe
General / Race Of Champions News

Race Of Champions draw pits Hakkinen v Johnson, Loeb v Solberg

By:

The draw for this weekend’s 2022 Race Of Champions World Final has produced a string of enticing battles, including two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen against seven-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson.

Listen to this article

They will face off on February 5-6 on the ice and snow of Sweden’s Pite Havsbad – situated on the frozen Baltic Sea, just 60 miles from the Arctic Circle.

Stars from Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, WEC, WRC, W Series and World Rallycross will compete in two events, firstly the ROC Nations Cup (Saturday February 5, 12:00-15:00 CET) where drivers pair up in teams to compete for the title of world’s fastest nation.

Then all teamwork goes out of the window for the individual Race Of Champions, where they fight to be crowned Champion of Champions (Sunday February 6, 12:00-15:00 CET).

Other matchups include world rally greats Sebastien Loeb versus Petter Solberg, F1 stars Sebastian Vettel and Valtteri Bottas will go head-to-head, while Swedish FIA World Rallycross champions Johan Kristoffersson and Timmy Hansen will renew their rivalry.

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick takes on F1’s Mick Schumacher, while IndyCar young gun Colton Herta’s first taste of ROC competition will be against four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves – both coming off success in last weekend’s Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Meantime, in the Nations’ Cup draw, Hakkinen will face his long-time McLaren F1 teammate David Coulthard as Team Finland takes on Team GB.

All the action will take place on ROC’s iconic parallel track featuring a crossover bridge, which has been purpose-built on ice for the first time ever.

Because the track conditions on snow and ice can change quickly depending on the weather, ROC’s traditional group stage will not take place, because it often results in ties that require a countback of fastest laps. Events at the 2022 ROC World Final will use a straight knockout system.

Record-holder Auriol joins field

The field was today completed by record-holding four-time ROC Champion of Champions Didier Auriol, who will also race alongside recent Monte Carlo Rally winner Loeb for Team France in the ROC Nations Cup.

“I have always enjoyed competing in the Race Of Champions,” said Auriol. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to represent France with Sebastien. I did the Rally Del Ticino with a DS3 WRC car last September but I don’t compete very often, so I hope I will not be a handicap for him in the ROC Nations Cup!

“As for the individual Race Of Champions, I have won it four times, but maybe Sebastien can take his fourth win this year so we would then be tied for the all-time ROC record.”

Race Of Champions draw pits Hakkinen v Johnson, Loeb v Solberg
