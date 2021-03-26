Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
01 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
23 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
02 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / World’s first live rolling news channel for global Motorsport set to launch
General / Breaking news

Former rally driver Ben Sulayem launches FIA president bid

By:

Former rally driver Mohammed ben Sulayem has launched a campaign to become the next FIA president after Jean Todt's final term ends in December.

Former rally driver Ben Sulayem launches FIA president bid

The move comes eight years after ben Sulayem planned to challenge Todt in the 2013 election, only to withdraw at a late stage.

No other contenders have shown their hands yet, but the Emirati may face a candidate endorsed by Todt, who is keen to ensure that his legacy is continued.

Other notable figures mentioned in connection with the FIA presidential role in recent months include Motorsport UK boss David Richards and Formula E founder Alejandro Agag.

Candidates have to name a full team of fellow officials on their ‘ticket’. Ben Sulayem has nominated Robert Reid, 2001 World Rally Championship-winning co-driver, as his deputy president for motorsport. Reid is the chair of the FIA WRC stewards, and president of the FIA Closed Roads Commission.

Also in the line-up are respected Canadian Automobile Association CEO Tim Shearman as candidate for deputy president mobility, and Carmelo Sanz de Barros of the Royal Automobile Club of Spain as the head of the FIA senate.

The election will be held in December at the conclusion of Todt’s third and final term in the job. The FIA statutes were changed on the Frenchman’s watch, extending the maximum number of presidential terms from two to three, and his 12-year stint ends this year.

He had explored the possibility of an extension, given the disruption caused by COVID-19, but ultimately the move was not agreed.

The 59-year-old ben Sulayem has long been regarded as the most powerful motorsport figures in the Middle East. He won the region’s rally championship 14 times and also competed internationally, before becoming an FIA vice president for mobility and sport in 2008, and was closely involved in the creation of the Abu Dhabi GP. He is known as an ally of Max Mosley, Todt’s predecessor as FIA president.

Running his campaign under the banner of FIA for Members, he has promised a “fresh approach” and says that “the FIA must encourage a culture of democratic and transparent governance”.

He noted: “I want to give much back to the FIA and its amazing community, and I hope my experience in both mobility and sport as a vice president, competitor, but also businessman and car enthusiast can add value.

“I am proud to lead such an experienced and passionate team that is focused on delivering what the members want and need.”

shares
comments
World’s first live rolling news channel for global Motorsport set to launch

Previous article

World’s first live rolling news channel for global Motorsport set to launch
Load comments

About this article

Series General , WRC
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

2
Formula 1

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

3
Vintage

All-time NASCAR Modified top ten announced

4
Super Formula

Calderon wants answers after "strange" Fuji test issues

2h
5
NASCAR Cup

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

Latest news
Former rally driver Ben Sulayem launches FIA president bid
Misc

Former rally driver Ben Sulayem launches FIA president bid

24m
World’s first live rolling news channel for global Motorsport set to launch
Misc

World’s first live rolling news channel for global Motorsport set to launch

Mar 24, 2021
Gerhard Berger on racing's future: "fans want to see a car that's a challenge"
Video Inside
Misc

Gerhard Berger on racing's future: "fans want to see a car that's a challenge"

Mar 23, 2021
Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19
Formula 1

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

Mar 19, 2021
Motorsport Network launches INSIDEEVS Turkey
Misc

Motorsport Network launches INSIDEEVS Turkey

Mar 18, 2021
Latest videos
LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e 01:46
General
Mar 9, 2021

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend 01:35
General
Feb 11, 2021

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer 00:35
General
Feb 2, 2021

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer

How to Launch a D2C Platform 17:43
General
Jan 22, 2021

How to Launch a D2C Platform

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1
Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Amazon’s big bucks could be a huge boost for F1

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: Emotional article "closed a chapter" on turbulent period

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record Prime

The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record

Volkswagen's I.D. R smashed the Pikes Peak record and now its attention has been turned to Nurburgring Nordschleife. The ultimate benchmark there may appear far out of reach, but technical changes to the car have made a new electric record possible

General
May 3, 2019
The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance Prime

The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance

Today, the HANS device is commonplace in motorsport, but it wasn't initially greeted with open arms. This is the story of a major safety breakthrough and the man whose invention has saved countless lives.

General
Feb 10, 2019
Motorsport's greatest imposters Prime

Motorsport's greatest imposters

There are many tightly enforced rules in motorsport – some complex, some simple, but there have been a few extraordinary instances of teams and drivers bending the rules and getting away with it

General
Dec 26, 2018

Trending Today

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher Jr ‘very similar’ to Michael, say Haas' Ferrari staff

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 2021 season guide: drivers, teams, calendar, rules explained

All-time NASCAR Modified top ten announced
Vintage Vintage / News

All-time NASCAR Modified top ten announced

Calderon wants answers after "strange" Fuji test issues
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon wants answers after "strange" Fuji test issues

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Preliminary autopsy report on Dale Earnhardt

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

MotoGP tightens up track limits for 2021 with pressure sensors
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP tightens up track limits for 2021 with pressure sensors

Latest news

Former rally driver Ben Sulayem launches FIA president bid
Misc General / Breaking news

Former rally driver Ben Sulayem launches FIA president bid

World’s first live rolling news channel for global Motorsport set to launch
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

World’s first live rolling news channel for global Motorsport set to launch

Gerhard Berger on racing's future: "fans want to see a car that's a challenge"
Video Inside
Misc General / Special feature

Gerhard Berger on racing's future: "fans want to see a car that's a challenge"

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ex-Minardi racer Marques 'thought I would die' from COVID-19

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.