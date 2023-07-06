Subscribe
Previous / Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend? Next / F1 CEO Domenicali hails the role images play in engaging new audiences
General News

More than Equal publishes findings from female motorsport study

The major study on female participation in motorsport run by More than Equal has highlighted key areas to improve gender equality and inclusion.

More than equal seeks to break down misconceptions about female racers

A detailed investigation comprised of nearly 13,000 respondents and over 70 in-depth interviews with industry leaders has uncovered that motorsport is one of the lowest-performing sports for gender equality, only behind American football, with an average participation across all categories of just 10% for female drivers.

Lella Lombardi was the last female driver to race in Formula 1 in the 1976 Austrian Grand Prix, and More than Equal aims to help identify, develop and support female participation in motorsport.

The findings also showed female interest and fanbase, particularly in F1, has grown, with 40% becoming fans in the last five years while the average age of female supporters is around 10 years younger than their male counterparts.

The study has also looked into what are the main barriers to female participation in motorsport, which highlighted a range of issues including costs, negative stereotyping of skill and ability, a lack of research on physical barriers for participation, a lack of role models and an inappropriate culture.

Using the data, More than Equal – founded by 13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard – will build a female talent spotting and development programme with Hintsa, the Finnish performance specialist which has worked with multiple F1 world champions.

More than Equal Advisory Board member Kate Beavan, Entrepreneur Karel Komarek, David Coulthard, Hintsa CEO Annastiina Hintsa

More than Equal Advisory Board member Kate Beavan, Entrepreneur Karel Komarek, David Coulthard, Hintsa CEO Annastiina Hintsa

Photo by: Right Formula

After identifying the female talent pool, the programme will then support drivers to find racing opportunities, technical and tactical coaching, physical and cognitive preparation, commercial opportunity and personal brand development.

"What this research makes clear is that female drivers face a range of challenges and barriers that extend beyond those faced by their male counterparts," Coulthard said. "This report provides all the insight we need to help the sport to catch up."

Karen Webb-Moss, chair of More than Equal, added that with the evidence gathered from the study it is time for the entire motorsport industry to take action.

"The report shows that fans want change and that female drivers deserve real opportunities," she said. "So, despite the negative opinions of the industry's efforts around inclusion – the time is now for the sport to come together and address challenges that if tackled, would bring great rewards."

shares
comments

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?

F1 CEO Domenicali hails the role images play in engaging new audiences

Latest news

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the British GP

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

IMSA IMSA
Mosport

IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice IMSA CTMP: Braun’s Acura beats AXR Cadillac in first practice

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Mid-Ohio

Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star? Could Landen Lewis be NASCAR's next rising star?

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe