Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2020
After a unique and challenging year in the racing world, Motorsport.com brings you a list of the 25 most read stories on our website in 2020. Thanks for reading and see you in 2021.
25. Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz
24. Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident
23. Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"
22. Pirelli scraps 1800 F1 tyres after Australian GP cancellation
21. Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, in the Press Conference
20. FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP
19. Abt excluded, fined €10,000 for sim-racing 'imposter' trick
18. Verstappen won't take part in Virtual Grand Prix series
17. Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives
16. Supercars to outlaw Verstappen's Esports hack
Max Verstappen
15. Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT
14. Ferrari could abandon 2020 early if gap is too big
13. Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter
12. Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive
11. FIA announces private "settlement" with Ferrari over F1 engine
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
10. Perez set for 2021 Red Bull F1 deal
9. Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?
8. Marko opens up on Hamilton's fake quotes reaction
7. Russell suggesting Williams changes after Mercedes experience
6. Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video
Nikita Mazepin, ART Grand Prix
5. F1 shock: Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at the end of 2020
4. Alfa Romeo F1 team rebranded as Kubica joins in reserve role
3. Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue
2. What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape
1. The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash
Car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000 being returned after crashing in qualifying
