General Special feature

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2022

After another exciting year in the racing world, Motorsport.com brings you a list of the most read stories on our website this year. Thanks for reading and see you in 2023.

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2022
Most read F1 stories

10. F1 flexi-floor exploit revelations a “shocker”, says Mercedes

9. What’s behind Mercedes’ new wavy-edged F1 design

8. F1 championship leader Leclerc robbed of $320,000 watch

7. Schumacher to cut Ferrari ties at end of 2022 F1 season

6. FIA releases update on Abu Dhabi F1 GP investigation

5. Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton handed suspended fines

4. Leaked Hamilton photo prompts Spanish GP parc ferme intrigue

3. Mercedes and Aston Martin tech innovations banned for F1 2023

2. FIA shuts down Verstappen F1 safety car restart tactics

1. McLaren set to end Ricciardo’s 2023 F1 deal to make way for Piastri

 

Most read NASCAR stories

10. Denny Hamlin: “You got to play by the (expletive) rules”

9. Logano calls for new rule against “awesome” Chastain move

8. Erik Jones NASCAR wheelnut saga, Petty GMS crew “never seen it” before

7. Hamlin must complete NASCAR sensitivity training for Larson tweet

6. Slow speeds at LA Coliseum to restrict NASCAR Next Gen damage, says Toyota

5. Joe Gibbs Racing reveals issue that led to Pocono NASCAR DQs

4. Five NASCAR Cup teams have crew members ejected at Las Vegas

3. NASCAR ejects six Cup Series car chiefs from Richmond

2. Joe Gibbs Racing vice chairman Coy Gibbs dies at age 49

1. NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

 

Most read other stories

10. DJR reveals plans to sell stake in team

9. Colton Herta hindered by hair after IndyCar headsock failure

8. Ferrari WEC hypercar breaks cover at Fiorano test circuit

7. Toyota says Le Mans distance record now “impossible” to beat

6. Bathurst start ban being considered by Supercars

5. Herta, Malukas suffer shunts in Indy 500 Carb Day practice

4. Curious closure prompts DJR sponsor shuffle

3. Sponsorship shake-up for Supercars teams

2. Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar

1. Suzuki set to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022

 

