Motor Valley Fest moves online to restart Italy's engine

Engine Restart. These are two simple but very powerful words to represent what we're all feeling right now: the urge to start again.

And it's also the theme of the second annual Motor Valley Fest, for which Motor1.com and Motorsport Network are proud media partners again. Due to the global pandemic, this year the event has moved entirely online (www.motorvalleyfest.it) and occurs tomorrow, May 14 through Sunday, May 17. The Motor Valley region of Italy and its occupants, its people and supercar manufacturers alike, know how to rev their engines.

And you can watch the fun here on Motorsport.tv.

The "Motor Valley System"

Dallara, Ducati, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Pagani. You never get used to reading names of this caliber in one breath. It's even more beautiful to see these companies together, united in common cause during these difficult times.

In fact, ideas and visions will be shared at this year's Motor Valley Fest to prepare for the new normalcy that awaits us. The Fest's entire online program is rich in meetings and talks intended for professionals, institutions, and entrepreneurs that will all be livestreamed.

The Opening Session occurs first thing on May 14, which is then followed by a selection of themed talks on everything from racing to design. Concurrently, young people looking to break into exciting automotive careers can follow the E-Talent talks, as well as presentations from over 50 start-ups dedicated to mobility.

Motor Valley Fest program at a glance (complete program)

When Event What May 14 Opening Session Engine Restart May 14 Themed talks Design, Digitization, Electrification, Supply Chain, Racing May 14 E-Talent Talks Dallara, Ducati, Bosch, Pirelli May 15 E-Talent Talks Continental, Brembo, Ferrari, Texa, Lamborghini, Maserati, Pagani, HPE Coxa May 15 Start up Pitch See official website

Watch Motor Valley Fest on demand

Motor Valley Fest is and always will be an event for the people, both Italian and international. This year it's just not possible for everyone to be in Modena physically. The online version of the event, though, will allow you to visit all of the companies and their respective museums, and listen to the voices of the amazing artisans who create such special cars and motorcycles.

All this will be possible thanks to an exclusive series of videos that will be available on demand from May 14 on www.motorvalleyfest.it, while on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17 there will be live-streamed tours of each company's museum on Facebook, complete with expert curators who will be answering questions live throughout the tours.

The video program

When What What's Included May 14-17 Restart The restart of the Motor Valley companies Dallara, Ducati, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Pagani May 14-17 Trip to the Museums Discovering the museums of the Motor Valley Dallara Academy, Ducati Museumi, MEF, Ferrari Museum, MUDEC, Maserati Innovation Lab, Pagani Museumi May 14-17 Interviews Gianpaolo Dallara, Flavio Manzoni, Claudio Domenicali, Stefano Domenicali, Horacio Pagani May 16 The museum tours

live on Facebook Dallara (Academy), Lamborghini (MUDEC), Ferrari MEF Museum May 17 The museum tours live on Facebook Ducati, Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Ducati, Pagani

e-Sports Racing

And then there are the racetracks of the Motor Valley, which stir the passion for cars and motorbikes thanks to their speed and competitions. While off limits in the real world, the circuits of Misano, Imola, Modena, and Varano de Melegari can host races virtually over the weekend through the Assetto Corsa platform: the Ducati e-Race will be held Saturday with some official pilots and exceptional gamers, and the Ferrari Driver Academy virtual sports division will run some coaching sessions. And finally, the Dallara E-Sport Championship will take place to end the day's competition.

Inspiring the return of travel

The digital version of Motor Valley Fest will include a section of the site dedicated to the art and culture of this area crossed by the Via Emilia. While we all wait to physically travel again, it's still possible to access this interactive content designed to inspire a future visit to the main cities of the region.

Unfortunately, what you can't experience online are the flavors of the table. You'll have to console yourself with videos of recipes from local chefs who can't wait to return to serve us (offline) their specialties.

Room for everyone

You're all set now for Motor Valley Fest, happening online from May 14 to 17 on www.motorvallyfest.it with free access and the opportunity to participate in some webinars after registering on the site.

Motorsport Network, our parent company, is again the official media partner of Motor Valley Fest and will follow its highlights on the pages of Motor1.com and Motorsport.com, selecting the most interesting and exciting content for you, which only this land of passion engines knows how to generate. Even when it's virtual!

Related video