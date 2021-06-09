Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars

The Motor Valley Fest is back with Ferrari, Maserati, Ducati, Lamborghini, Pagani, Dallara and Energica on the front row for the new edition which, for the first time, opens its doors to international automotive brands.

From Thursday 1st to Sunday 4th July there will be a calendar full of physical and digital events in Modena with events, conferences, exhibitions in the city and the new temporary ACI Sport certified city circuit called “Arena Motor Valley” (Novi Sad Park).

For fans it will be a tribute to the historic Area 48 of the Bologna Motor Show, while the Motor Valley ambassador, Massimo Bottura, will showcase the food and wine from the area.

The event will allow you to discover the excellence of companies and brands born in Emilia Romagna and known all over the world, to discover, through a varied programme of activities, the innovation and history of the all-Italian automotive and motoring tradition.

Motor Valley Fest is part of an agreement for the promotion of ‘Made in Italy’, a joint project between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the ICE Agency with the Emilia-Romagna Region and Apt Servizi Emilia-Romagna for the promotion of Italian companies, which started at the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola and which will continue with the Misano round of the World Superbikes championship.

The heart of the Motor Valley Fest conference activities will be the round tables lasting 45 minutes each, which will explore different topics and which will feature the protagonists of the Italian and international automotive world.

An agenda of thematic meetings, which will also be live streamed on the website www.motorvalley.it discussing issues such as sustainability, digitisation, racing, innovative technologies, new consumption trends and the future of mobility.

Motor Valley, which will bring the location to life with dynamic activities and performances on the track, and the Modena circuit will become the "Mobility Village". Tickets will soon be available online on digital platforms.

Leading the way will also be ANFIA-Motorsport and Autopromotec (the most important international exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket), co-organisers of the digital event (online on the www.motorsportnext.com platform), scheduled for 30 June, called “Motorsport Next - Industry Innovation And Technology Transfer Global Forum”, conceived to facilitate the meeting between the most important Italian companies linked to motorsport and the national and international players of the most technologically related sectors.

After the success of previous editions, the "Innovation & Talents" format dedicated to young talent and innovation also returns in 2021. Young entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to network with potential investors, but above all to get in touch with important companies in the automotive sector, through a shared calendar for B2B meetings, pitches and presentations.

The protagonists will number about 40 between universities and research laboratories, and 60 between start-ups and other businesses from the hi-tech, artificial intelligence, green economy and e-mobility sectors.

In the cloister of the Polo of the Faculty of Law of Modena, prototypes of cars and motorcycles from the SAE formula teams and Moto student projects will be on display.

On Friday 2nd July there will also be the presentation of the 10 start-ups active in the mobility and automotive industry selected by Motor Valley Accelerator, the acceleration programme based in Modena, born from a CDP Venture Capital initiative through its Fondo Acceleratori, in collaboration with the Modena Foundation and UniCredit, with the support of CRIT, a technology broker from Modena, and Plug and Play, the largest Open Innovation platform in the world.

There will also be many taste experiences to discover the food and wine excellence, art, culture and landscapes of the area, with the collaboration of Piacere Modena. The most beautiful squares in Modena will become exclusive stages for Motor Valley Fest: Piazza Roma, Piazza Grande, Piazza Mazzini, Piazza Matteotti, Largo Sant’Agostino, Giardini Ducali, Piazza XX Settembre, Piazza Bologna, Largo San Francesco.

At the Chiesa del voto, the exhibition entitled "Motor Valley Fest's tribute to an icon of automotive craftsmanship", running from the 1-11 July 2021, will contain some of the finest and most original pieces, made by Schedoni for the best manufacturers in the automotive industry.

At the former Tobacco Factory in Modena, the works of Alessandro Rasponi will be on display. 30 unpublished creations, paintings of car characters and adventures, by an artist who shows clear passion for his subject. There are memorabilia of great historical value from drivers such as Fangio and Senna, and an exhibition event “The craftsmen of the third millennium,” some celebrated body shops exhibit dream cars undergoing restoration.

There will also be demonstrations by sheet metal masters and young people from the Unimore-Cna training course.

At the church of San Nicolò, “Remembering Simoncelli”, an original photographic exhibition with the patronage of the Marco Simoncelli Foundation.

Among the motorsport events not to be missed is the exclusive "Cavallino Classic" event, from 2-4 July 2021, created by Canossa Events, the most important purveyor of elegance in the United States dedicated to the supercars of the Prancing Horse which will take place for the first time outside the US, featuring the most iconic vintage Ferraris.

The world of classics will see a new edition of the Concours d'elégance Salvarola Terme Trophy (3-4 July, Salvarola Terme, Sassuolo and Modena), with the event for high-end collectible cars, with models produced up to 1975 and belonging to any Italian or foreign brand, and alongside there will be those reserved for Special Guest Zagato Car Club cars.