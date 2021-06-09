Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods Next / Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory
General News

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars

The event will take place in the Land of Motors, from 1-4 July. Here is all the official information.

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars

The Motor Valley Fest is back with Ferrari, Maserati, Ducati, Lamborghini, Pagani, Dallara and Energica on the front row for the new edition which, for the first time, opens its doors to international automotive brands.

From Thursday 1st to Sunday 4th July there will be a calendar full of physical and digital events in Modena with events, conferences, exhibitions in the city and the new temporary ACI Sport certified city circuit called “Arena Motor Valley” (Novi Sad Park).

For fans it will be a tribute to the historic Area 48 of the Bologna Motor Show, while the Motor Valley ambassador, Massimo Bottura, will showcase the food and wine from the area.

The event will allow you to discover the excellence of companies and brands born in Emilia Romagna and known all over the world, to discover, through a varied programme of activities, the innovation and history of the all-Italian automotive and motoring tradition.

Motor Valley Fest is part of an agreement for the promotion of ‘Made in Italy’, a joint project between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the ICE Agency with the Emilia-Romagna Region and Apt Servizi Emilia-Romagna for the promotion of Italian companies, which started at the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola and which will continue with the Misano round of the World Superbikes championship.

The heart of the Motor Valley Fest conference activities will be the round tables lasting 45 minutes each, which will explore different topics and which will feature the protagonists of the Italian and international automotive world.

An agenda of thematic meetings, which will also be live streamed on the website www.motorvalley.it discussing issues such as sustainability, digitisation, racing, innovative technologies, new consumption trends and the future of mobility.

Motor Valley, which will bring the location to life with dynamic activities and performances on the track, and the Modena circuit will become the "Mobility Village". Tickets will soon be available online on digital platforms.

Leading the way will also be ANFIA-Motorsport and Autopromotec (the most important international exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket), co-organisers of the digital event (online on the www.motorsportnext.com platform), scheduled for 30 June, called “Motorsport Next - Industry Innovation And Technology Transfer Global Forum”, conceived to facilitate the meeting between the most important Italian companies linked to motorsport and the national and international players of the most technologically related sectors.

After the success of previous editions, the "Innovation & Talents" format dedicated to young talent and innovation also returns in 2021. Young entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to network with potential investors, but above all to get in touch with important companies in the automotive sector, through a shared calendar for B2B meetings, pitches and presentations.

The protagonists will number about 40 between universities and research laboratories, and 60 between start-ups and other businesses from the hi-tech, artificial intelligence, green economy and e-mobility sectors.

In the cloister of the Polo of the Faculty of Law of Modena, prototypes of cars and motorcycles from the SAE formula teams and Moto student projects will be on display.

On Friday 2nd July there will also be the presentation of the 10 start-ups active in the mobility and automotive industry selected by Motor Valley Accelerator, the acceleration programme based in Modena, born from a CDP Venture Capital initiative through its Fondo Acceleratori, in collaboration with the Modena Foundation and UniCredit, with the support of CRIT, a technology broker from Modena, and Plug and Play, the largest Open Innovation platform in the world.

There will also be many taste experiences to discover the food and wine excellence, art, culture and landscapes of the area, with the collaboration of Piacere Modena. The most beautiful squares in Modena will become exclusive stages for Motor Valley Fest: Piazza Roma, Piazza Grande, Piazza Mazzini, Piazza Matteotti, Largo Sant’Agostino, Giardini Ducali, Piazza XX Settembre, Piazza Bologna, Largo San Francesco.

At the Chiesa del voto, the exhibition entitled "Motor Valley Fest's tribute to an icon of automotive craftsmanship", running from the 1-11 July 2021, will contain some of the finest and most original pieces, made by Schedoni for the best manufacturers in the automotive industry.

At the former Tobacco Factory in Modena, the works of Alessandro Rasponi will be on display. 30 unpublished creations, paintings of car characters and adventures, by an artist who shows clear passion for his subject. There are memorabilia of great historical value from drivers such as Fangio and Senna, and an exhibition event “The craftsmen of the third millennium,” some celebrated body shops exhibit dream cars undergoing restoration.

There will also be demonstrations by sheet metal masters and young people from the Unimore-Cna training course.

At the church of San Nicolò, “Remembering Simoncelli”, an original photographic exhibition with the patronage of the Marco Simoncelli Foundation.

Among the motorsport events not to be missed is the exclusive "Cavallino Classic" event, from 2-4 July 2021, created by Canossa Events, the most important purveyor of elegance in the United States dedicated to the supercars of the Prancing Horse which will take place for the first time outside the US, featuring the most iconic vintage Ferraris.

The world of classics will see a new edition of the Concours d'elégance Salvarola Terme Trophy (3-4 July, Salvarola Terme, Sassuolo and Modena), with the event for high-end collectible cars, with models produced up to 1975 and belonging to any Italian or foreign brand, and alongside there will be those reserved for Special Guest Zagato Car Club cars.

shares
comments
Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

Previous article

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

Next article

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory
Load comments

About this article

Series General , Automotive

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 drivers backed decision for two-lap standing restart in Baku

25min
2
NASCAR Cup

Martin's Father Killed in Plance Crash

3
IndyCar

Palou to suffer six-place grid penalty at Detroit

3h
4
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

5
Vintage

Alesi and Werner on their controversial Monaco F1 crash

Latest news
Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory
IMSA

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory

45m
Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars
Misc

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars

19h
Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods
Misc

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

Jun 5, 2021
F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc

F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv

Jun 4, 2021
Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists
Misc

Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists

Jun 3, 2021
Latest videos
Bulletin - Jun 9 15:15 GMT 08:25
General
2h

Bulletin - Jun 9 15:15 GMT

FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup trailer 00:40
General
9h

FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup trailer

F1 in Schools - Winner announcement 04:23
General
12h

F1 in Schools - Winner announcement

Bulletin - Jun 8 15:30 GMT 10:52
General
Jun 8, 2021

Bulletin - Jun 8 15:30 GMT

Bulletin - Jun 8 13:30 GMT 10:59
General
Jun 8, 2021

Bulletin - Jun 8 13:30 GMT

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020

Trending Today

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Grand Prix race results: Perez wins Baku F1 race after Verstappen blows tyre
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Perez wins Baku F1 race after Verstappen blows tyre

Hirakawa handed surprise Toyota hypercar test chance
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Hirakawa handed surprise Toyota hypercar test chance

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

ALLSTAR: Eldora Speedway 1999-04-24
Sprint Sprint

ALLSTAR: Eldora Speedway 1999-04-24

Herbert's sons killed in car accident
NHRA NHRA

Herbert's sons killed in car accident

Final 2004 NHRA schedule
NHRA NHRA

Final 2004 NHRA schedule

Latest news

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory
IMSA IMSA

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars
General General

Motor Valley Fest: The best of Italian-made cars

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods
General General

Spa circuit damaged after being hit by heavy floods

F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
General General

F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.