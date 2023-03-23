Four new inductees to Motorsport Australia Hall of Fame

Listen to this article

The quartet will be formally inducted into the HoF in a special public ceremony held on the Thursday of the AGP week at Albert Park.

They represent a broad spectrum of Aussie motorsport history, starting with Richmond who was a trailblazer for women involvement in the sport.

Richmond finished fifth in the 1931 Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island in a Riley, before heading to Europe where she successful competed in races and rallies, included seven starts at the Monte Carlo Rally.

She passed away ahead 94 in 1999 with her Hall of Fame medallion to reside at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra.

Luciani is a stalwart of karting with seven national titles to his name and continues to compete at 62 years of age.

Bray, meanwhile, is one of the best-known drag racers of the modern era thanks to winning six consecutive National Doorslammer titles in his famous 1957 Chevy.

He was the first driver to break six seconds in the Doorslammer class and his legacy has been continue by son Ben and grandson Zac.

And Goss is one of the greats of Australian touring car racing and so far the only driver to have won both the Australian Grand Prix (1976) and the Bathurst 1000 (1974 and 1985).

"The induction of Joan Richmond into the Hall of Fame symbolises a new deal for women in motorsport," said Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame Chair John Smailes.

"Joan was a motor racing pioneer regardless of gender, but even more important because of it. The time will soon come when motor racing grids provide equal opportunity for all youngsters with talent.

“John Goss, Remo Luciani and Victor Bray also each epitomise the Australian spirit of determination. They’ve all been highly successful not only because of their driving skills, but also through technical innovation.

“Because of our isolation from mainstream motorsport in Europe and the USA, they’ve all had to achieve a high degree of innovation, very much in the manner of Jack Brabham who designed, built and raced his own cars."