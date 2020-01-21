Motorsport Australia to name drug and alcohol offenders

Until now the governing body has shied away from naming first time offenders to the policy, who are sanctioned with a single-day disqualification once a test is failed.

It was only for second and third offences that names were made public.

However from March 1 onwards MA will name any competitor responsible for even a single breach on its official website for a period of three months.

“Motorsport Australia has a commitment to all motorsport participants to provide a safe and fair playing field with the highest levels of integrity,” said MA CEO Eugene Arocca.

“Given the number of overwhelming tests performed each year, the number of infractions is low, but that doesn’t mean we can rest on our laurels and not provide further deterrence to those who think they can get away with doing the wrong thing.”

The change in process follows a high-profile case during the 2019 TCR Australia season, when there were claims a competitor failed a pre-race alcohol test.

At the time MA refused to confirm or deny the claims, only clarifying that alcohol testing did indeed take place on that particular morning.

According to this latest announcement, there was a total of 10 alcohol breaches in 2019.

Alcohol testing at motorsport events is undertaken by Motorsport Australia CATOs (Certified and Accredited Testing Officials), while drug testing is conducted by "ASADA and other accredited contractors".

The policy, which requires an alcohol reading below 0.010, is applicable not only to drivers, but to co-drivers and navigators, officials, team members and crew, MA contractors and third part contractors.