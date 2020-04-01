Motorsport Australia reduces staff hours, pay

In an open letter to the Aussie motor racing community, Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca explains that a reduction in load and pay had been agreed across the board.

He added that jobs had been spared, at least for now, through a $130 billion job keeper fund put in place by the federal government.

"With the various restrictions placed on everyone’s movements, both federal and state governments have rightly put the brakes on our sport for the time being," Arocca wrote.

"Understandably, this has had an impact on our ability to operate as the peak body for motorsport in Australia.

"In light of these extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances, our employees have unanimously agreed to a reduction in their pay and working hours across the board.

"This was certainly a tough request to deliver to our staff, however they all understood the situation we now find ourselves in.

"Their passion and loyalty has never been in doubt and it has been heart-warming to see the way in which we have all come together as an organisation to fight for our sport’s long-term future, despite the tough decisions that have been forced upon us.

"In recent days you would have seen the federal government’s $130 billion Job Keeper initiative come into effect. This wage subsidy has essentially ensured that we did not have to stand down any staff in the short term, which prior to this announcement was certainly a real prospect that our senior management team had been considering.

"We are very thankful for the federal government’s support of all employers across Australia. In our case, it will ensure that we can look after our people in the tough months that lie ahead.

"Our workforce is loyal, passionate and committed to growing motorsport at all levels and this decision to reduce pay for all staff was not made lightly.

"We know we have a responsibility to our sport to ensure Motorsport Australia can continue to operate and thrive for many decades to come."

Supercars is yet to stand down staff or reduce hours, CEO Sean Seamer confident measures such as the upcoming Eseries will keep the business going through the enforced break in real-world competition.

Related video