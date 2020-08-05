Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
FP1 in
02 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Race 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
08 Aug
Practice 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

Motorsport Australia to cut 25 per cent of staff

shares
comments
Motorsport Australia to cut 25 per cent of staff
By:
Aug 5, 2020, 4:00 AM

Motorsport Australia is currently working through a 25 per cent staff cut amid a re-gearing for the post-pandemic future.

Having established a dedicated task force to deal with the fall-out of COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, the Aussie governing body is now set to implement a streamlining plan.

That will include the widespread use of contactless technology for a number of procedures, in line with the Return to Race policy that helped facilitate the resumption of motor racing in many parts of the country.

There will also be a restructure of commissions, while state offices are set to close and administration centralised to the head office in Melbourne.

Unfortunately that will mean job cuts, with somewhere between 10 to 15 redundancies, or around 25 per cent of the permanent staff, expected.

"It's been a pretty tough 48 hours," said Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca.

"As any CEO will tell you, it's not easy when you're having to let good people go as part of a re-structure. Personally that's been the most difficult part of the journey.

"It goes without saying, but we're not the only sporting body, company, business, organisation, entity, that's doing it tough and needing to make changes to not only adjust to what our current situation is, but also to be better equipped for the future and whatever that may throw us.

"Some of the staff that we're taking will probably put their hand up for a restructured role. [The redundancies] will be between 10 and 15 people, that will ultimately be the final number. In broad terms that's around 25 per cent of our total staff.

"Why can't I give you a precise number? Because some of those people will be re-employed, in my opinion. I'm hopeful they will be.

"It's important to add that we employ about 12 people interstate through various state offices. It's fair to say that we're not going to be keeping all 12 people. We've looked at some of the efficiencies and how we can run our state operations more efficiently. An inevitable consequence of that is that a number of those 12 will be amongst the 10 to 15 we're speaking to."

While a significant number, Arocca says the staff cuts would have been much higher had the federal government's JobKeeper plan helped keep people employed over the past few months.

It's also opened the door for a "compassionate period" for those affected, which includes coaching and other services to help with the next step in their careers.

"Four months ago we were about to stand down, without pay, up to 80 per cent of our staff," he explained.

"We were able to manoeuvre our way through that to the current time through JobKeeper, and that's given us time to re-asses what we do and how we do it. And to that degree a lot of the staff, while uncertain about what was ahead, were grateful that we were able to keep connected to them over the last four months.

"We're working through a compassionate period where we're going to offer coaching and transition training and professional services."

The silver lining of the pandemic, according to Arocca, is a new-found harmony between at all levels of motor racing in Australia.

He says it's been heart-warming to see stakeholders come together in a time of need, as the sport looks to survive a dramatic saga that continues with the deadly second wave in Melbourne.

"Motorsport has always been a pretty passionate endeavour," said Arocca.

"Over the seven or eight years I've been at Motorsport Australia I've seen the best and the worst of it. I reckon I've seen the worst of it more than I've seen the best of it, because people are often heavily emotionally invested in what they do in the sport.

"But I must say the last four months has shown the best of motorsport. There's been some wonderful collaboration with stakeholders, ranging from government to Supercars, the [Australian Grand Prix Corporation], our car clubs, our category managers, even our members have been tolerant of the difficult situation we've been in.

"One thing I may not have been able to predict, other than the pandemic, is just how understanding people have been in accepting and acknowledging the difficult times we're living in, and a need to work together rather than working against each other.

"That's one of the elements that has sustained me through a difficult time."

Zanardi's condition "stable" after further surgery

Previous article

Zanardi's condition "stable" after further surgery
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered
NASCAR NASCAR / Obituary

John, Kimberly and Jennifer Hendrick remembered

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Keselowski: Bar to reach Cup Series has "lowered significantly"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Keselowski: Bar to reach Cup Series has "lowered significantly"

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Commentary

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

The 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2019 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Commentary

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

How Red Bull’s new front suspension harks back to Ferrari F2004
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull’s new front suspension harks back to Ferrari F2004

Latest news

Motorsport Australia to cut 25 per cent of staff
Misc General / Breaking news
36m

Motorsport Australia to cut 25 per cent of staff

Zanardi's condition "stable" after further surgery
Misc General / Breaking news

Zanardi's condition "stable" after further surgery

Former Minardi F1 driver Tuero injured in motorbike crash
Misc General / Breaking news

Former Minardi F1 driver Tuero injured in motorbike crash

Zanardi transferred to intensive care, in 'unstable' condition
Misc General / Breaking news

Zanardi transferred to intensive care, in 'unstable' condition

Trending

1
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

2
NASCAR Cup

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team

3
IndyCar

The day Ayrton Senna tested a Penske Indy car

4
IndyCar

Servia, Davison, Wilson in race for third Coyne ride at Indy

3h
5
Hillclimb

Witnessing death at Pikes Peak: a first person account of Bobby Goodin's final moments

Latest videos

Motorsport Studios launch 00:48
General

Motorsport Studios launch

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4 02:53
General

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4

'Brock Over The Top' trailer 02:11
General

'Brock Over The Top' trailer

#ThinkingForward with David Richards 25:14
General

#ThinkingForward with David Richards

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv 01:01
General

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv

Latest news

Motorsport Australia to cut 25 per cent of staff
Misc

Motorsport Australia to cut 25 per cent of staff

Zanardi's condition "stable" after further surgery
Misc

Zanardi's condition "stable" after further surgery

Former Minardi F1 driver Tuero injured in motorbike crash
Misc

Former Minardi F1 driver Tuero injured in motorbike crash

Zanardi transferred to intensive care, in 'unstable' condition
Misc

Zanardi transferred to intensive care, in 'unstable' condition

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend
Misc

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.