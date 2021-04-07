Top events
Motorsport Games welcomes Gérard Neveu as Motorsports Advisor

An industry expert who staged the largest virtual racing event in history to enhance the company’s authentic connection to the world of Motorsports.

MIAMI, FL —  April 7th, 12pm UK, 2021 Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced that highly experienced motorsport promoter Gérard Neveu will serve as Motorsport Games’ Motorsports Advisor, acting as the primary conduit between Motorsport Games and the world’s motorsport series and larger motorsport industry as a whole. Neveu will be responsible for developing, enhancing, and executing projects and agreements between Motorsport Games’ eSports business and the motorsport industry while ensuring maximum authenticity across Motorsport Games’ virtual offerings along the way.

Well known and highly respected throughout the motorsport world, Neveu comes to Motorsport Games after a successful 10-year stint as CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). In 2020, together with Motorsport Games and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), he staged the blockbuster 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual esports race that garnered TV audiences of 14.2 million and over 131 million digital impressions during the event. The largest virtual racing event in history, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual connected 200 of the best-known real world and esports racing drivers across 30 different countries for 25 hours of live production.

“With Gérard’s extensive experience, we are certain he will ensure our brand remains genuine and continues to resonate and grow within the industry, all while creating world-class entertainment and content,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “At Motorsport Games, motorsport isn’t just part of our brand, it’s in our DNA. Industry experts like Gérard enhance our authenticity and ensure we are thinking big, creating the most exciting new business opportunities for our Company and for our fans.”

Motorsport Games is becoming the go-to leader in the virtual racing space – I’m excited to work with the team to build upon the company’s existing major live events and continue to help spread the joy of virtual racing with fans around the world,” added Gérard Neveu. “Virtual racing and esports have become major parts of the future within the world of motorsport and I’m honored to get to be a part of the phenomenon. By connecting real-life motorsports with virtual racing events, we can create a whole new community that goes beyond just watching on TV, to actually participating in world-class racing events.”

Motorsport Games has gained a reputation of excellence and has quickly evolved into the partner of choice for many racing series throughout the world. Motorsport Games has licenses to develop and publish games and esports based on NASCAR, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the British Touring Car Championship. In addition to its plans to acquire rFactor2 and Studio 397, the company has recently announced the acquisition of KartKraft, the leading kart racing simulator, and its plans to purchase mobile games developer Digital Tales.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Games

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), as well as other racing games. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship, and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements.  Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict.  Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether Motorsport Games will achieve its goals in connection with making the connection between esports and real motorsports.  Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Motorsport Games’ ability (or inability) to maintain existing, and secure additional, licenses and contracts with the sports series; (ii) Motorsport Games’ ability to successfully manage and integrate any joint ventures, acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (iii) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (iv) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (v) adverse effects of increased competition on Motorsport Games’ business; (vi) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Motorsport Games’ business; (vii) Motorsport Games’ ability to protect its intellectual property; and (viii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, to be filed with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Press:

motorsportgames@astrskpr.com

Investors:

Ashley DeSimone

Ashley.Desimone@icrinc.com

