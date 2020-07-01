Top events
Esports
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Atlanta
25 Jun
-
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Sweden
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Images to help Formula 1 restart

shares
comments
Motorsport Images to help Formula 1 restart
Jul 1, 2020, 1:17 PM

Longest-standing motorsport photo agency supports F1 teams, circuits, brands and other stakeholders in getting F1 restarted after Covid-19 crisis.

London, UK – July 1 2020Motorsport Network, the integrated digital media platform that sits at the heart of the racing and automotive industries, today confirmed that a team of photographers from its Motorsport Images division will be in attendance at the first Grand Prix of the delayed 2020 Formula 1 season in Austria on July 3-5, supporting partners and supplying customers as they seek to restart activities after the Covid-19 crisis.

There is a poignant symmetry to their presence at the opening races in Austria and ensuing events at Silverstone as photographers like Michael Tee of LAT Images, which forms the spine of the Motorsport Images library, were also present at the first Grand Prix of the FIA F1 World Championship era, at Silverstone in 1950. And thus Motorsport Images has played its part not only in the birth of F1, but also in its restart from the unprecedented health and economic crisis of Covid-19.

Read Also:

Images from the unbroken history of coverage of Formula 1 ever since that first 1950 Grand Prix among the highlights of the Motorsport Images library. With 26 million images it is the largest motorsport and automotive image archive in the world, with the LAT Images collection supplemented by the collections of Rainer Schlegelmilch, Ercole Colombo, Sutton Images and technical artist Giorgio Piola. Going further back still, it has images of the first motor races, including the inaugural “Grand Prix” event in France in 1906.

The world governing body, the FIA, together with the management team of Formula 1, has scheduled an eight-race resumption of racing schedule with further rounds to be added. Following an extensive programme of work carried out by the FIA Safety and Medical departments and released as Return to Motorsport Guidelines, a comprehensive plan is in place for selected personnel to safely attend the race venues and Motorsport Network and LAT Images are fully subscribed to this programme and supportive of the FIA measures.

B. Bira, Maserati 4CLT/48

B. Bira, Maserati 4CLT/48

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Steven Tee, Managing Director LAT Images said, “We are very happy and proud to be amongst a very small group allowed to shoot at F1’s resumption at the upcoming scheduled races in Europe. Our team of 4 track and 2 pit based photographers will be onsite thanks to LATs association with 4 of the F1 teams, and we would like to thank them, the FIA and F1 for making this a possibility.

"The second Silverstone race will officially mark 70 years of the sport. We covered the first ever race in 1950 and it is a huge achievement to be still shooting for the 70 year event. It is really gratifying to see how much photography still plays a huge part in telling the various stories at an F1 race, be it commercial, media or on social channels.”

Next article
Virtual ROC hailed, new Raiders stadium could host next event

Previous article

Virtual ROC hailed, new Raiders stadium could host next event

trending Today

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract
Formula E / Formula E

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC / WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

Banned Ferrucci apologises for “mental lapse” at Silverstone
FIA F2 / FIA F2

Banned Ferrucci apologises for “mental lapse” at Silverstone

The top-down change to help address racism in F1's society
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The top-down change to help address racism in F1's society

My job in F1: TV commentator David Croft
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

My job in F1: TV commentator David Croft

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign
Formula 1 / Formula 1
56m

McLaren tweaks F1 livery to support diversity campaign

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Ferrari to run testing-spec car in Austria ahead of big revamp

Latest news

Motorsport Images to help Formula 1 restart
General / General
17m

Motorsport Images to help Formula 1 restart

Virtual ROC hailed, new Raiders stadium could host next event
Esports / Esports

Virtual ROC hailed, new Raiders stadium could host next event

Leading Dutch F1 experiences business integrated into Motorsport Tickets
General / General

Leading Dutch F1 experiences business integrated into Motorsport Tickets

Own your own piece of Mount Panorama
General / General

Own your own piece of Mount Panorama

Load comments

About this article

Series General

Trending

1
Formula E

Williams wins Formula E Gen3 battery contract

2
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
FIA F2

Banned Ferrucci apologises for “mental lapse” at Silverstone

5
Formula 1

The top-down change to help address racism in F1's society

Latest videos

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4 02:53
General

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4

'Brock Over The Top' trailer 02:11
General

'Brock Over The Top' trailer

#ThinkingForward with David Richards 25:14
General

#ThinkingForward with David Richards

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv 01:01
General

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop 04:56
General

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop

Latest news

Motorsport Images to help Formula 1 restart
Misc

Motorsport Images to help Formula 1 restart

Virtual ROC hailed, new Raiders stadium could host next event
Esports

Virtual ROC hailed, new Raiders stadium could host next event

Leading Dutch F1 experiences business integrated into Motorsport Tickets
Misc

Leading Dutch F1 experiences business integrated into Motorsport Tickets

Own your own piece of Mount Panorama
Misc

Own your own piece of Mount Panorama

Zanardi undergoes second neurological operation
Misc

Zanardi undergoes second neurological operation

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.