Top events
Esports
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Norway
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT: Kyalami
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
10 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network announces head of Motorsport Jobs

shares
comments
Motorsport Network announces head of Motorsport Jobs
Jun 23, 2020, 1:00 PM

World’s largest integrated Racing and Automotive digital media house expands careers platform into the Automotive recruitment market.

London, UK - June 23, 2020Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform that is the destination of choice for millions of automotive and racing fans, is delighted to announce Richard Brown as the new head of Motorsport Jobs.

Motorsport Jobs has currently over 800 customers in Racing across global racing teams, industry and candidate databases and is now looking to expand into the Automotive and electric mobility market.

Motorsport Jobs has been matching companies with skilled motorsport professionals for 67 years in Autosport magazine and more recently via the digital domain created when Motorsport Network acquired Autosport in 2016.  It is dedicated to providing a global platform to help companies in the industry find their perfect candidates, bringing specialist knowledge of the industry with a recruitment product that is designed to ensure recruiters only receive quality candidates.

Richard joins Motorsport Network with proven expertise in the Automotive, Motorsport and more recently Gaming recruitment industry.  Over a 9-year career with a leading recruitment business, he built long-standing relationships with a range of leading global OEM’s, motorsport teams, consultancies and suppliers, building tailored recruitment solutions to suit the varying needs of these businesses.

Richard has a strong background in recruitment technology, being a firm believer in utilising tech and data to improve customer experience, quality of service and time to hire. He will utilise the latest technology which enables the drive for greater diversity and equality in recruitment

Richard Brown said, “I am very excited to join Motorsport Network to further develop our Motorsport Jobs platform.  Aside from our global niche Motorsport platform, I will be developing our Automotive & EV offering to support the complex demand and growth in the global mobility market, and compliment the range of businesses within Motorsport Network.

“I am looking forward to developing our platform to provide ongoing career support and guidance to our users, and using innovative solutions to help businesses tackle the ongoing skill shortages, equality and improve their global reach and promote their employer brand proposition.

Mehul Kapadia, Motorsport Network COO said, “At Motorsport Network, we aim to continuously innovate and look at service offerings which serve the needs of our millions of readers and viewers across both the motorsport and automotive industry. Through Motorsport Jobs, we can play a key role in extending the reach of the recruitment needs of racings teams, car manufacturers and the rest of the ecosystem to a diverse global community. Richard brings in a key cross industry experience which will help us to scale up the business.”

Next article
Kristoffersson, da Costa, Albuquerque join Virtual ROC

Previous article

Kristoffersson, da Costa, Albuquerque join Virtual ROC
Load comments

About this article

Series General

Trending

1
Super GT

Mugen unveils Red Bull livery for new Super GT season

2
WRC

M-Sport making "good progress" with new 2022 WRC car

May 23, 2020
3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: Bubba Wallace noose incident leaves stain on the sport

5
NASCAR Cup

Kenny Wallace's Laugh

Latest videos

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4 02:53
General

TRTF1: Episode 4 - Moving up to Formula 4

'Brock Over The Top' trailer 02:11
General

'Brock Over The Top' trailer

#ThinkingForward with David Richards 25:14
General

#ThinkingForward with David Richards

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv 01:01
General

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop 04:56
General

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop

Latest news

Motorsport Network announces head of Motorsport Jobs
Misc

Motorsport Network announces head of Motorsport Jobs

Kristoffersson, da Costa, Albuquerque join Virtual ROC
Esports

Kristoffersson, da Costa, Albuquerque join Virtual ROC

Hospital says Zanardi's condition remains serious
Misc

Hospital says Zanardi's condition remains serious

Hamilton launches new commission to improve diversity in racing
Misc

Hamilton launches new commission to improve diversity in racing

Zanardi’s prognosis is not yet clear, says his surgeon
Misc

Zanardi’s prognosis is not yet clear, says his surgeon

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.