Motorsport Network launches new Business-focussed platform
Leading Global automotive and motorsport platform to provide in depth coverage of the business of motorsport.
London, UK – March 2 2023: Motorsport Network, a global digital platform in motorsport and automotive with 62 million monthly unique users, has today launched Motorsport Business; a new platform designed to address business topics and to showcase B2B brands who are activating in motorsport.
Motorsport Business features a regular cadence of organic content from global contributors with perspectives from Europe, the US, Asia and beyond, which anyone from industry insiders to engaged fans can enjoy in written, video and podcast form.
Trends, opinions, exclusive interviews, industry research and more – the strand will have a home on a dedicated LinkedIn, channel, Motorsport.com as well as focused audience growth through newsletters and social channels.
Vice President of Global Editorial, James Dickens commented “We are very excited to expand our already extensive Motorsport business coverage. Our audience data shows us that the business side of Motorsport is an area of growing interest. As ever, we have seen what motorsport fans are consuming and created an offering to give them more in-depth coverage in the business sphere. We have partnered with leading experts in the field and can’t wait for people to see what we are producing”.
The move follows many years of activity by Motorsport Network in research and thought leadership around motorsport. The Network has led the way since 2017 in working with rights holders and series including F1, MotoGP, INDYCAR and FIA World Endurance Championship to conduct Global Fan Surveys.
Over a million fans have responded from 197 countries worldwide, with 330,000 respondents in the last three surveys alone on F1, MotoGP and INDYCAR. With 167,302 respondents, the Formula 1 survey was not only the largest survey in motorsport, but the largest ever conducted in any sport.
Meanwhile the Network has partnered with the Financial Times to bring the Business of F1 Forum to Formula 1 races, including the Monaco and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix in 2022, with speakers including Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem.
Latest news
F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole F1 qualifying results: Verstappen takes Bahrain GP pole
St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive”
St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive” St. Pete pole-winner Grosjean says car feels “more alive”
Wind and traffic hurt several stars in St. Pete qualifying
Wind and traffic hurt several stars in St. Pete qualifying Wind and traffic hurt several stars in St. Pete qualifying
Bowman: Missing races from injury "an uncomfortable situation"
Bowman: Missing races from injury "an uncomfortable situation" Bowman: Missing races from injury "an uncomfortable situation"
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Lola’s return isn't mere romanticism Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating best drivers of the century Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
Best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Career revival for Schumacher rival The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Can Richards become new FIA chief? Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
What football can learn from racing The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.