Subscribe
Previous / Long-time team owner, manager and engineer Dave Price dies aged 75
General News

Motorsport Network recognised at Motorsport Australia awards

Motorsport Network took two wins away from the latest edition of the Motorsport Australia National Awards.

Motorsport Network recognised at Motorsport Australia awards
Listen to this article

The Australian governing body held its 2022 awards in Melbourne on Saturday night, the first time the event has been held since 2020 after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

Motorsport Network was a prominent winner on the night, Australian editor Andrew van Leeuwen taking home two awards.

He was recognised as Journalist of the Year, while also picking up the Story of the Year award for his feature on the death, and subsequent revival, of the Adelaide 500

"It was fantastic to have the awards night back and I'm honoured to have picked up a couple of trophies," said van Leeuwen.

"It's great to have that recognition from the industry and its an honour to be able to provide award-winning coverage of Supercars and motorsport in Australia to Motorsport Network."

Other winners on the night included Supercars driver Thomas Randle who was took home the prestigious Peter Brock Medal.

Rally star Taylor Gill won Young Driver of the Year while Bob Hockley was named Australian Motorsport Official of the Year.

There were some high-profile additions to the list of Motorsport Australia life members, with former Triple Eight boss Roland Dane and former Dick Johnson Racing boss Ryan Story both honoured.

Life memberships were also given to Graeme Palmer, John Rosengrave, Laurence Svenson, Derek Pingel, Ewan Cole and Roger Brown.

Brad and Kim Jones, meanwhile, were given one of Motorsport Australia's highest honours, the Membership of Honour, for their years of service as co-owners of Brad Jones Racing.

Other winners in the media category were Jack Martin, who took home photographer of the year, and Peter Norton who won the individual photograph award.

Best Use of Digital Media went to V8 Sleuth while former Rally Australia media manager Chris Nixon was given the Service Award.

shares
comments

Long-time team owner, manager and engineer Dave Price dies aged 75

Latest news

Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023

Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023

Porsche Supercup

Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023 Jorge Lorenzo joins Porsche Supercup grid for 2023

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener Daytona 500 starting grid: How they line up for NASCAR Cup Series opener

The Mercedes and Ferrari F1 wing ideas many thought were banned

The Mercedes and Ferrari F1 wing ideas many thought were banned

Formula 1

The Mercedes and Ferrari F1 wing ideas many thought were banned The Mercedes and Ferrari F1 wing ideas many thought were banned

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti The Ferrari comeback of American F1 icon Mario Andretti

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Lola’s return isn't mere romanticism Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating best drivers of the century Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

Best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

Career revival for Schumacher rival The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Can Richards become new FIA chief? Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

Prime
Prime
General
James Newbold

What football can learn from racing The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.