Lamborghini reveals 2022 Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2
Motorsport.com announcements

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

By:

Colombian racing star will become a predominant personality for Motorsport Network’s OTT platform and live news channel.

London, 27th May 2021: Motorsport Network LLC announced today that it has signed Juan Pablo Montoya, legendary ex-Formula One driver and current sportscar and IndyCar competitor to become a regular presenter on its OTT platform Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.tv Live, its live motorsport news channel.

Montoya will contribute his opinions and insights to Motorsport.tv’s news segments and he will work with Motorsport.tv’s creative team on long-form hero documentaries to be aired on the channel, as part of a wider partnership with Motorsport Network across the company’s publications, games, and merchandise.

Alongside presenting duties, Montoya will be elected Grand Marshal by Motorsport Network for high profile eSports competitions to continue to grow the bond between motorsports and the gaming community and increase the association with Motorsport Games Inc (NASDQ: MSGM). He will also be included in Motorsport Network’s new Motorsport Collection apparel line.

One of the aims of the partnership between Motorsport Network and Montoya is to help older audiences engage with some of the younger, newer elements of motorsport, such as eSports and gaming, through an iconic personality they know. The parallels of bringing an established driver into this new age of motorsport reflect the current ambition of motor racing around the globe in trying to modernize the sport whilst respecting its history.

Motorsport Network strives through every one of its business divisions to bring together old fans and new and to make the sport more accessible to a broader base of fans and participants. This new partnership will only strengthen the message that Motorsport Network is delivering to its 56-million strong monthly users.

Juan Pablo Montoya said: “Working with Motorsport Network and getting my views across on the Motorsport.tv Live platform is an exciting concept for me and a project I look forward to. With Motorsport Network, we already have some fun projects in progress and will create content that I think a lot of people will enjoy. Motorsport is for all and in reaching out to audiences who know me from Formula One and introducing them to new aspects of motorsport I think will be a great way to keep evolving storytelling around the sport.”

Simon Danker, CEO Motorsport.tv said: “We can’t wait to start collaborating with Juan Pablo, both as a presenter on Motorsport.tv Live and in developing new programming for the OTT service. At Motorsport.tv, we want to bring fans an insider’s view of what it takes to compete across racing series. Juan Pablo’s success beyond just Formula One means he can bring that to life with us in a way few others can.”

James Allen, President of Motorsport Network said: “Having known him for almost 20 years, I have so much respect for Juan Pablo, his adaptability as a driver and his huge personality. His personal brand and swagger are well recognized in the motorsport community, so it made perfect sense to bring him on board as we drive our Live news offering and build more personality-driven content. He is going to bring a great dynamic to not only Motorsport.tv, our OTT platform, and streaming service, but also to Motorsport Games, Motorsport.tv Live and Motorsport Collection. I really look forward to working with him across all elements of the business.”

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Network and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Motorsport.tv's OTT platform and streaming service will be achieved Motorsport Network goals and/or expand, whether Motorsport Games, Motorsport.tv Live and Motorsport Collection will benefit from Juan Pablo Montoya's involvement, what the ultimate impact of the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic will have on Motorsport Network and its results of operations and financial condition and whether Motorsport Network will achieve its goals, including as to: (i) its future business growth globally; (ii) its plans to continue to expand its existing infrastructure internationally; and (iii) further extending its position as one of the most influential motorsport OTT platform and world’s first live motorsport news channel. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Motorsport Network’s ability (or inability) to maintain and/or expand its Live segment portfolio; (ii) Motorsport Network’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any joint ventures, acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (iii) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (iv) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (v) adverse effects of increased competition on Motorsport Network’s business; (vi) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Motorsport Network’s business, results of operations and/or financial condition; (vii) Motorsport Network’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (viii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Network’s results to differ materially from expected results. Motorsport Network anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Motorsport Network assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Network’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Network’s websites or any other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Lamborghini reveals 2022 Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2

Previous article

Lamborghini reveals 2022 Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2

