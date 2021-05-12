Tickets Subscribe
Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv

By:

The commercial leader brings NFL Game Pass, Eurosport Player, and BBC Studios experience to Motorsport Network’s flagship OTT platform.

Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv

London, 12th May 2021: Motorsport Network has strengthened its commitment to its direct-to-consumer offering by recruiting seasoned industry professional Simon Danker to lead the next growth steps of its OTT platform Motorsport.tv.

As CEO of Motorsport.tv, Simon will build upon his experience managing streaming services and driving commercial and audience growth. Simon spent several years working with the NFL and Overtier to roll out the commercial growth strategy for NFL Game Pass. Prior to this, Simon was Head of Eurosport Player in the UK and Germany for Discovery, relaunching the subscription service and bringing brands such as MotoGP, Cycling Grand Tours, and Bundesliga to passionate fanbases. Simon also founded an advisory business to support major sports leagues and broadcasters with their OTT roll-out. 

During his time at BBC Studios, Simon was integral to the launch of the BBC’s global partnerships with Netflix, Apple, and YouTube, overseeing transformative growth. Simon was also responsible for the BBC Studios direct-to-consumer business, leading across commercial, product, marketing, and editorial. 

Simon has a proven skillset in growth strategies for media and sports businesses. Through developing a clear audience proposition, subscriber acquisition, and partnership negotiations, Simon has consistently delivered a significant profit and customer growth.

The role at Motorsport Network will see Simon lead the Motorsport.tv team driving the overall objectives of the OTT business across the audience and subscriber growth, developing relationships with new and existing commercial partners and series, and growing and retaining an audience. He will be responsible for expanding the Motorsport.tv offering by adding rights and optimizing the audience offering to deliver new subscribers.

He will also oversee the world’s first live rolling motorsport news channel, Motorsport.tv Live, which launched in April this year.

James Allen, President Motorsport Network, said: “We are very proud to have attracted a professional of Simon’s caliber to lead the Motorsport.tv business in the next stage of its growth. Simon’s profile, experience, and personality are exactly what we were looking for in this extremely important recruitment. The broadcast media space is entering a time of unprecedented disruption and there are incredible opportunities in the years ahead, particularly in the motorsports arena where we operate. Simon will make sure we maximize those opportunities.”

Simon Danker, CEO of Motorsport.tv, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the talented team at Motorsport Network at what promises to be a truly exciting time for the business. With the Motorsport Network’s content reaching over 56 million passionate motorsports fans every month, Motorsport.tv now provides a home for those fans wanting their daily motorsport news, live racing series, or the growing choice of on-demand content, with much more to come. 

 

About Motorsport Network 

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.   We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here. 

 

Forward-Looking and Other Cautionary Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Network and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the extent to which Motorsport Network may experience difficulties, delays, or other disruptions in successfully: (i) strengthening its direct-to-consumer leadership; (ii) achieving its overall objectives of the OTT business across audience and subscriber growth, developing relationships with new and existing commercial partners and series, and growing and retaining audience; (iii) expanding the Motorsport.tv offering by adding rights and optimising the audience offer to deliver new subscribers; and (iv) maximizing future growth opportunities in the motorsports broadcast media space. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Motorsport Network’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any joint ventures, acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (ii) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (iii) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (iv) adverse effects of increased competition on Motorsport Network’s business; (v) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Motorsport Network’s business, results of operations and/or financial condition; (vi) Motorsport Network’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (vii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Network’s results to differ materially from expected results. Motorsport Network anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Network assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Network’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Network’s websites or any other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

 

