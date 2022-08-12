Tickets Subscribe
General News

Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards

Motorsport Network was a winner at the latest edition of the Motorsport Australia National Awards.

The Australian governing body held its 2021 awards as a virtual ceremony on Wednesday night after plans for a proper ceremony earlier in the year were scuppered by COVID complications.

Motorsport Network was recognised for its work, with Australian Editor Andrew van Leeuwen picking up the Story of the Year award.

The winning story was van Leeuwen's breaking news report on Supercars star David Reynolds being benched for not meeting the category's vaccination protocols.

It's second award the story has won after picking up the News Story of the Year gong at the Supercars Media Awards back in March.

This is the third time Motorsport Network has been recognised by Motorsport Australia, van Leeuwen having won Story of the Year in 2018 and Journalist of the Year in 2019.

"I'm thrilled to have won this award," said van Leeuwen.

"I'd like to thank Motorsport Australia for the recognition. This story is one I'm very proud to have broken, it's one of the highlights of my career.

"It's fitting of the crazy couple of years we've been through that a story about a driver not being vaccinated had such a big impact.

"Reflecting on it makes me thankful that we're back to going motor racing with some level of normality.

"I always want to thank Motorsport Network for its ongoing support and giving me a platform to provide what is now multi-award winning coverage of Supercars and motorsport in Australia."

The likes of 2021 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and Gold Star winner Joey Mawson were recognised during the virtual ceremony.

Dakar winner Toby Price was awarded the Peter Brock Medal, rally ace and TV presenter Molly Taylor was awarded Personality of the Year and Formula 1-bound young gun Oscar Piastri picked up the Sir Jack Brabham award.

As for the other media awards, Mark Fogarty was named Journalist of the Year and Daniel Kalisz Photographer of the Year.

Aaron Wishart won Photo of the Year, V8 Sleuth won Best use of Digital Media, and Wayne Webster, Garry Wilkinson, Mark Oastler and Andrew MacLean were Media Award Service recipients.

