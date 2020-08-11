Motorsport Tickets partners with Ignition Performance

Motorsport Tickets, the experiential arm of Motorsport Network, is partnering with leadership and management development experts Ignition to bring lessons from the paddock to businesses of every size and industry.

With the global spend on corporate training estimated at £300 billion worldwide, and with 63%* of companies rating leadership and management development as a key priority,Motorsport Tickets is looking to advance its B2B offering, beyond the traditional hospitality solutions, as part of its wider post Covid-19 offering.

Ignition, started by two HR professionals, uses knowledge from motorsport to understand how Leadership, Teamwork and Performance can be implemented within both daily routines to achieve success and companies to shape and develop effective people strategies and results. A well-equipped, well engaged work-force is more important than ever and what is necessitated from time away from the office is a strong curriculum to truly develop those who attend.

The partnership will see all Ignition products sold on MotorsportTickets.com, the creation of exclusive new offerings, shared efficiencies between the two organisations, as well as an exciting set of cross-platform campaigns together with Motorsport Jobs to drive awareness and the profile of all businesses.

“Ignition are unique,” explains Nick Butcher, Co-founder of Ignition. “We take businesses behind the pit wall, on a fully immersive learning experience at Motorsport venues such as the Williams Conference Centre or Red Bull Racing’s new MK7 facility. With a range team building challenges, capacity to bring in drivers and team members to share stories of first-hand experience and online e-courses also available, we are constantly finding new ways to engage and inspire. With Motorsport Ticket’s global reach and our expertise in the corporate event space, I know as soon as we started conversations in regards to partnering that the potential could be huge.”

Dale Ballentine, CEO, Motorsport Tickets, said: “We have ambitious plans for growth at Motorsport Tickets. A key part of our strategy is about diversifying our portfolio and broadening the target audiences we are relevant to. This is a key new part of that wider diversification. We are excited to begin our journey with Ignition, whose passion for the sport and the ways in which it can inspire the corporate network holds a tangible benefit for our existing and future corporate partners.”