MotorsportDays LIVE confirms the date of 2022 show at Silverstone

2022 will mark the fourth edition of the show. In 2021, the show was hailed for representing the British motorsport scene. Unique to MotorsportDays LIVE, visitors can experience products first-hand on Silverstone’s International Circuit, reflect on the season and prepare for the 2023 motorsport campaign.

Guests interested in attending can register for a free ticket to Europe’s only on-track motorsport trade event. Meanwhile, the show allows exhibitors to showcase their latest products, innovations, and technologies to the UK’s club racing community.

In addition, motorsport clubs from across the UK will be present to offer advice to those wanting to take their first step into motor racing, whether as a driver, engineer, or marshal.

Ben Whibley, Event Founder and Director of Events said: “We are delighted that MotorsportDays LIVE is set to return to Silverstone in November. The work has already begun to make the event even more beneficial for our exhibitors and visitors. There are opportunities both on and off track, with a wealth of networking for those wanting to build a career or get involved in motorsport. We are excited to announce exhibitors and other opportunities in the coming weeks".

MotorsportDays LIVE is free to attend for visitors who register in advance at motorsportdays.live. Test drives should be booked directly with exhibitors.