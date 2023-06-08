Subscribe
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 June weekend?

This weekend's Michelin Le Mans Cup and Ferrari Challenge Europe races at the Circuit de la Sarthe will be live on Motorsport.tv. And after the unforgettable races at Spa-Francorchamps, you can watch the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany at Hockenheim. Plus, the FIA European Truck Racing Championship heads to Slovakia, while the Monza 12-hour race action heats up in Italy. Finally, the WSK Super Cup, one of the biggest events in karting, is also live and free on Motorsport.tv.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
#188 AC Motorsport Audi RS3 LMS TCR: Stephane Perrin, Yannick Mettler, Miklas Born, Sam Dejonghe

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 10-11 June. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Michelin Le Mans Cup - Road to Le Mans

After the opening race in Barcelona, the Michelin Le Mans Cup heads to the legendary Le Mans circuit. The series, which will be held over two separate races this weekend, continues to feature many LMP3 and GT3 cars. As always, Motorsport.tv will be the stop for the races.

  • Qualifying: (8 June) - 12:55 CET - 11:55 BST - 06:55 EST
  • Race 1: (8 June) - 18:15 CET - 17:15 BST - 12:15 EST
  • Race 2: (9 June) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

 

24H Series - 12H Monza

The 24H Series will be in Monza this weekend for the 12-hour race, featuring many of the top GT3 and GT4 cars including the Autdi R8, BMW M4, Porsche 911 and Mercedes AMG. A good address for those who love endurance racing.

  • Qualifying: (9 June) - 15:55 CET - 14:55 BST - 09:55 EST
  • Part 1: (10 June) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST
  • Part 2: (11 June) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST

 

Ferrari Challenge Europe -  Le Mans

The Ferrari Challenge Europe, organised by Maranello-based Ferrari, takes place this weekend at the legendary Le Mans circuit and will be broadcast LIVE on Motorsport.tv.

 

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland - Hockenheimring

The Porsche Carrera Cup Germany, featuring great battles in this legendary single-marque series, is back in action this weekend live from Hockenheim.
  • Race 1: (10 June) - 14:45 CET - 13:45BST - 08:40 EST
  • Race 2: (11 June) - 14:45 CET - 13:45BST - 08:40 ESTT

 

FIA European Truck Racing - Slovakia Ring

MANs, Ivecos and Scanias! It is of course a great pleasure to see them compete. After the intense battle in Misano, the European Truck Racing Championship will be in Slovakia this weekend. As always, you can watch live on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying 1: (10 June) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST
  • Race 1: (10 June) - 13:05 CET - 12:05 BST - 07:05 EST
  • Race 2: (10 June) - 16:25 CET - 15:25 BST - 10:25 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (11 June) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST
  • Race 3: (11 June) - 12:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 07:25 EST
  • Race 4: (11 June) - 15:55 CET - 14:55 BST - 09:55 EST

 

WSK Super Cup - La Conca

The excitement continues from where it left off for karting lovers. WSK Super Cup will open the new season in La Conca and the races will be on Motorsport.tv again.

  • Round 1: (10 June) - 10:25 CET - 12:05 BST - 07:05 EST

 

