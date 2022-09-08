Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 September weekend?

Listen to this article

Meanwhile, free livestreams include the DTM at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit, while the 24H Series heads to Barcelona for, you guessed it, 24 hours of racing, British GT competitors face daunting Brands Hatch, highly competitive Ferrari Challenge North America lands in Sonoma, California and FIA European Trucks head to Zolder. And open wheel fans can follow Formula Regional European Championship and Italia F4 from the Red Bull Ring.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 10-11 September. For a detailed list of what's available in your area please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream

WEC - Fuji 6 Hours

The crown jewel of Motorsport.tv's lineup, the FIA World Endurance Championship continues with the Fuji 6 Hours this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Following on from the nail-biting Monza race between Toyota and Alpine, it remains to be seen which team will come out on top in Fuji, plus Peugeot continues its learning curve with its new 9X8 challenger. Subscribe to Motorsport.tv to follow every second of qualifying and the race, live from Japan.

Qualifying : (10 September) - 07:30 CET - 06:30 BST - 01:30 EST

: (10 September) - 07:30 CET - 06:30 BST - 01:30 EST Race : (11 September) - 03:30 CET - 02:30 BST - 21:30 EST

*Not available in: North America, South America, New Zealand, Germany and Japan

British Superbike Championship - Snetterton

While the British Superbike Championship races at Cadwell Park last week were top shelf racing, the next rounds from Snetterton will be high-pressure as the seasons begins to wind down. Subscribe to Motorsport.tv to follow the races live.

*Broadcast is available in the following regions: North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

DTM - Spa Francorchamps

With the 2022 DTM season in full swing, Spa Francorchamps will be our next stop. Spa has always hosted some unpredictable races, and with its revamped structure, it's absolutely going to be another interesting weekend.

*Broadcast is available in the following countries: Czech Rep, Slovakia, Hugnary, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Switzerland

24h Series - 24H Barcelona

The 24H Series is getting close to the final. The sixth round of the seven-race calendar will take place this weekend at the Barcelona circuit in Spain and the 24-hours race will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (9 September) - 15:45 CET - 14:45 BST - 09:45 EST

: (9 September) - 15:45 CET - 14:45 BST - 09:45 EST Nigh Practice :

Race : (10 September) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST

FIA European Truck Racing Championship - Zolder

It will be another good weekend for truck racing fans, because the series will be in Zolder just one week after the Most race. If you like truck races, don't miss this series!

Nürburgring Endurance Series

The Nürburgring Endurance Series, recognised as one of the most competitive series in the world, will continue this weekend with the famous 24 Hours race's little brother: The Nürburgring 12 Hours. The excitement and drama will not end until the last lap!

Saturday : (10 September) - 13:15 CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST

: (10 September) - 13:15 CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST Sunday : (11 September) - 09:15 CET - 08:15 BST - 03:15 EST

British GT - Brands Hatch

If you love both British GT and Brands Hatch circuit, we have good news for you! British GT returns to Brands Hatch this weekend and British fans are ready for an exciting weekend.

Qualifying : (10 September) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST

: (10 September) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST Race

Ferrari Challenge North America - Sonoma

This week's Ferrari Challenge North America stops at the famous Sonoma circuit, where the drivers will once again put on a great show in their Ferraris.

BMW M2 Cup - Spa Francorchamps

After the relentless battle at the Nurburgring, this week's stop of the BMW M2 Cup will be Spa-Francorchamps. You can watch both races live on Motorsport.tv.

Formula Regional European Championship - Red Bull Ring

The Formula Regional European Championship, which is the address for young stars who want to move up to Formula 1, will be at the Red Bull Ring this weekend.

Race 1

Race 2 : (11September) - 14:25 CET - 13:25 BST - 08:25 EST

Italian Formula 4 Championship - Red Bull Ring

The Italian Formula 4, the destination for rising young stars from karting, is dominated this year by Kimi Antonelli and there is plenty of wheel-to-wheel action in every race. We invite you to watch the Red Bull Ring races this weekend.

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Zhuhai

It's another good weekend for motorsport fans in Asia, as the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia continues with a double round of racing.

Round 5 : (10 September) - 08:40 CET - 07:40 BST - 02:40 EST

: (10 September) - 08:40 CET - 07:40 BST - 02:40 EST Round 6 : (11 September) - 04:55 CET - 03:55 BST - 22:55 EST