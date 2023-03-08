Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 March weekend?
The action never stops at Motorsport.tv. This weekend, we head to Wiener Neustadt for exclusive live coverage of FIM X-Trial and to Valencia for Champions of the Future karting.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 11-12 March. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
FIM X-Trial - Wiener Neustadt
They are the best in the world! The FIM X-Trial heads to Wiener Neustadt for the second round of the season. Can anyone beat the legendary Toni Bou? Motorsport.tv subscribers can exclusively watch every moment of this technical and demanding discipline.
- Race: (11 March) - 20:00 CET - 19:00 BST - 14:00 EST
Champions of the Future - Valencia
167 drivers in 2 categories are gearing up for the first round of the 2023 Euro Series! You can watch all these young talents on Motorsport.tv.
- Saturday: (11 March) - 09:00 CET - 08:00 BST - 03:00 EST
- Sunday: (12 March) - 08:25 CET - 07:25 BST - 02:25 EST
