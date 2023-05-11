Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 13-14 May weekend?
This weekend, there's a little something for everyone! In addition to Porsche Cup Brasil, home to some of the closest racing in Latin America, GT World Challenge Europe and GT World Challenge Asia will be on Motorsport.tv. Don't forget, North America's premier drifting series Formula Drift, live from Atlanta and Ferrari Challenge Europe, which heads to Spielberg, Austria, all live and for free.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 13-14 May.. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
Porsche Cup Brasil - Interlagos
The Porsche Cup Brasil is in full swing! This weekend there will be an endurance race at Interlagos and tomorrow's coverage will be on Motorsport.tv for free, as it has been all year.
- Qualifying: (12 May) - 19:30 CET - 18:30 BST - 13:30 EST
- Race: (13 May) - 20:00 CET - 19:00 BST - 14:00 EST
GT World Challenge Europe - Brands Hatch
The thrilling championship meets the iconic Brands Hatch circuit! There will be two races this weekend and all sessions will be available on Motorsport.tv.
- Free Practice: (13 May) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST
- Pre-Qualifying: (13 May) - 13:40 CET - 12:40 BST - 07:40 EST
- Qualifying: (13 May) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST
- Race 1: (14 May) - 11:45 CET - 10:45 BST - 05:45 EST
- Race 2: (14 May) - 16:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 06:45 EST
*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany
GT World Challenge Asia - Buriram
GT World Challenge Asia, which is organised at important tracks in Asia, will start the 2023 season at Thailand's Buriram circuit this weekend. You can watch the series, which includes GT3 and GT4 cars, on Motorsport.tv.
- Race 1: (13 May) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST
- Race 2: (14 May) - 05:45 CET - 04:45 BST - 23:45 EST
*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany
Formula Drift - Atlanta
Formula Drift was a fierce battle in Long Beach and the tension was high until the last moment. Now we head to Atlanta for another great battle.
- ProSpec Qualifying: (11 May) - 20:45 CET - 19:45 BST - 14:45 EST
- Pro Qualifying: (12 May) - 01:45 CET - 00:45 BST - 19:45 EST
- ProSpec Top 32: (12 May) - 21:45 CET - 20:45 BST - 15:45 EST
- ProSpec Top 16 + Finals: (13 May) - 02:00 CET - 01:00 BST - 20:00 EST
- Pro Top 32: (13 May) - 21:45 CET - 20:45 BST - 15:45 EST
- Pro Top 16 + Finals: (14 May) - 02:00 CET - 01:00 BST - 20:00 EST
Ferrari Challenge Europe - Spielberg
The next stop on the Ferrari Challenge Europe calendar is the Red Bull Ring. It's a wonderfully challenging circuit, where the weather is always variable. Catch all the action live and for free on Motorsport.tv.
- Trofeo Pirelli - Race 1: (13 May) - 13:50 CET - 12:50 BST - 07:50 EST
- Coppa Shell - Race 1: (13 May) - 17:05 CET - 16:05 BST - 11:05 EST
- Trofeo Pirelli - Race 2: (14 May) - 13:50 CET - 12:50 BST - 07:50 EST
- Coppa Shell - Race 2: (14 May) - 15:05 CET - 14:05 BST - 09:05 EST
*Not available in: Canada, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherland, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, United, States
