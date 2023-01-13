Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Live: Autosport International Show 2023 – Day 1 Next / Live: Autosport International Show - Day 2
General News

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 13-15 January weekend?

Motorsport.tv will have more than 80 hours of coverage on the second weekend of the year. The Motorsport Network's Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Dubai 24 Hours, the single-seater races in Dubai and the four series races at Highlands Motorsport Park will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 13-15 January weekend?
Listen to this article

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 13-15 January. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

24H Series - 24H Dubai

After a few weeks of silence, the drivers will return to the track in Dubai. In addition to cars such as the Mercedes AMG GT3, BMW M4 GTR, Porsche 911 GT3 R and Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO, the 24 Hours of Dubai will feature many important names, including Valentino Rossi, Sean Gelael and Luca Stolz.
  • Qualifying: (13 January) - 10:55 CET - 09:55 BST - 04:55 EST
  • Night Practice: (13 January) - 14:55 CET - 13:55 BST - 08:55 EST
  • Race: (14 January) - 11:20 CET - 10:20 BST - 05:20 EST

 

Le Mans Virtual - 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

The expected moment of the year in virtual racing has arrived: It's time for the Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours! This exciting battle, in which important names such as Max Verstappen, Felipe Drugovich and Romain Grosjean will participate, will be on Motorsport.tv with 24-hour coverage. The race kicks off at 03.15pm with 180 drivers battling it out for the $250,000 grand prize. Don't miss this exciting challenge.

  • Qualifying: (13 January) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST
  • Race: (14 January) - 13:15 CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST

 

Formula Regional Oceania Championship - Highlands Motorsport Park

The Toyota Racing Series has been renamed the Formula Regional Oceania Championship since 2023 and continues to be the preferred place for young drivers to compete in the winter.

  • Qualifying 1: (14 January) - 00:00 CET - 23:00 BST - 18:00 EST
  • Race 1: (14 January) - 03:25 CET - 02:25 BST - 21:25 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (15 January) - 00:00 CET - 23:00 BST - 18:00 EST
  • Race 2: (15 January) - 01:25  CET - 00:25BST - 20:25 EST
  • Race 3: (15 January) - 03:55 CET - 02:55 BST - 21:55 EST

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

 

 

UAE Formula 4 - Dubai

UAE Formula 4, one of the series where young drivers spend the winter, witnessed exciting races last year. This year, the series will start in Dubai.
  • Race 1: (13 January) - 13:20 CET - 12:20 BST - 07:20 EST
  • Race 2: (14 January) - 06:30 CET - 05:30 BST - 00:30 EST
  • Race 3: (14 January) - 09:15 CET - 08:15 BST - 03:15 EST

 

Formula Regional Middle East Championship - Dubai

The Formula Regional Middle East Championship, one of the main series for young drivers in winter, is attracting a lot of interest this year. Star names such as Sebastian Montoya, Dino Beganovic, Jak Crawford and Andrea Kimi Antonelli will take part in the series this year.
  • Race 1: (13 January) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST
  • Race 2: (14 January) - 07:18 CET - 06:18 BST - 01:18 EST
  • Race 3: (14 January) - 10:08 CET - 09:08 BST - 04:08 EST

 

Toyota 86 Championship - Highlands Motorsport Park

Pirelli Porsche Race Series - Highlands Motorsport Park

GT New Zealand Championship - Highlands Motorsport Park

This weekend Motorsport.tv will broadcast three more important race series: Toyota 86 Championship, GT New Zealand Championship and Pirelli Porsche Race Series. We recommend you not miss these exciting races at Highlands Motorsport Park.

  • Saturday: (13 January) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
  • Sunday: (14 January) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST

The broadcast links cover all sessions.

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

 

