Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 16-17 September weekend?
This weekend promises a thrilling lineup of motorsport events, all set to be broadcasted on Motorsport.tv. The elite SUPER GT series will roar to life at Sugo, while the Valencia circuit hosts the GT World Challenge Europe and GT2 European Series. For fans of precision drifting, the Formula Drift event will take place in Grantsville. Endurance racing aficionados can catch the 24H Series event in Barcelona, and the excitement of Ferrari Challenge Europe will unfold at Spa Francorchamps. Lastly, Champions of the Future's next destination is Franciacorta. Don't miss any of the action as Motorsport.tv brings all these thrilling events to your screens live.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 16-17 September. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
SUPER GT - Sugo
Five different races, five different victors! The 2023 season of SUPER GT has proven to be incredibly thrilling thus far. Following the conclusion of the past five races, NDDP Racing is currently leading the championship, but the battle for the title is heating up. As the season progresses, the value of each point is on the rise, intensifying the excitement of the races. This weekend, the next destination is Sugo. The race, exclusively available to Motorsport.tv subscribers, will cover a distance of 300 kilometers. It's an event you shouldn't miss!
- Qualifying: (16 September) - 07:35 CET - 06:35 BST - 01:35 EST
- Race: (17 September) - 06:15CET - 05:15 BST - 00:15 EST
*Not available in: Japan
GT World Challenge Europe - Valencia
The Fanatec GT Europe is heading to Valencia for its penultimate Sprint Cup event of the 2023 season with a confirmed 40-car grid. The races will take place on September 15-17, with Circuit Ricardo Tormo hosting two one-hour races, starting at 14:00 CEST on both Saturday and Sunday. The Bronze Cup championship will be decided in Valencia, marking the final Sprint event for this class in 2023. The competition promises to be intense, with various titles up for grabs in all classes. You can watch the event on Motorsport.tv.
- Qualifying 1: (16 September) - 08:55 CET - 07:55 BST - 02:55 EST
- Race 1: (16 September) - 13:45 CET - 12:45 BST - 07:45 EST
- Qualifying 2: (17 September) - 08:55 CET - 07:55 BST - 02:55 EST
- Race 2: (17 September) - 13:15 CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST
*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany
Formula Drift - Grantsville
It's a fantastic weekend for drift enthusiasts as Formula Drift makes its return! This weekend, the event will be hosted in Grandsville, and all the sessions taking place over the three days will be available exclusively on Motorsport.tv. Get ready for some thrilling drifting action!
- ProSpec Qualifying: (14 September) - 17:30 CET - 16:30 BST - 11:30 EST
- Pro Qualifying: (14 September) - 23:45 CET - 22:45 BST - 17:45 EST
- ProSpec Top 32: (15 September) - 18:30 CET - 17:30 BST - 12:30 EST
- ProSpec Top 16 + Finals: (15 September) - 23:30 CET - 22:30 BST - 17:30 EST
- Pro Top 32: (16 September) - 18:30 CET - 17:30 BST - 12:30 EST
- Pro Top 16 + Finals: (16 September) - 23:30 CET - 22:30 BST - 17:30 EST
GT2 European Series - Valencia
The Fanatec GT2 European Series is gearing up for its penultimate round in Valencia from September 15th to 17th. The Pro-Am and Am class titles are still up for grabs, with tight competition among Audi, KTM, Porsche, and Mercedes-AMG. MotoGP legend Dani Pedrosa will debut in GT racing with the True Racing KTM X-BOW GT2, adding excitement. The event will feature qualifying, and two races, with live streaming on Motorsport.tv providing coverage.
- Qualifying: (16 September) - 10:30 CET - 09:30 BST - 04:30 EST
- Race 1: (16 September) - 16:45 CET - 15:45 BST - 10:45 EST
- Race 2: (17 September) - 09:45 CET - 08:45 BST - 03:45 EST
24H Series - Barcelona
This weekend marks the final race of the European round of the 24H Series, taking place in Barcelona. The 24H Barcelona race will continue the excitement of the season and promises to deliver thrilling battles on the track. You can watch the event exclusively on Motorsport.tv.
- Qualifying: (15 September) - 17:20 CET - 16:20 BST - 11:20 EST
- Night Practice: (15 September) - 20:40 CET - 19:40 BST - 14:40 EST
- Race: (16 September) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST
Ferrari Challenge Europe - Spa-Francorchamps
The Spa-Francorchamps round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe guarantees exhilarating races, fierce competition for positions, and an electrifying atmosphere that will keep you at the edge of your seat. Don't pass up the opportunity to witness the iconic prancing horse emblems in action as these drivers push their boundaries and vie for victory.
- Trofeo Pirelli - Race 1: (16 September) - 13:50 CET - 12:50 BST - 07:50 EST
- Coppa Shell - Race 1: (16 September) - 17:10 CET - 16:10 BST - 11:10 EST
- Trofeo Pirelli - Race 2: (17 September) - 13:50 CET - 12:50 BST - 07:50 EST
- Coppa Shell - Race 2: (17 September) - 17:10 CET - 16:10 BST - 11:10 EST
*Not available in: Canada, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherland, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, United, States
Champions of the Future - Franciacorta
This weekend, motorsport enthusiasts can look forward to Champions of the Future karting series, which will be held at the exciting circuit in Franciacorta. Get ready for intense races and a display of top-tier karting talent as drivers from around the world gather to showcase their skills and compete for glory.
- Friday: (15 September) - 09:40 CET - 08:40 BST - 03:40 EST
- Saturday: (16 September) - 09:40 CET - 08:40 BST - 03:40 EST
