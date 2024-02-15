Subscribe
General
News

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 17-18 February weekend?

This weekend promises to bring some exciting motorsport action, with the Bathurst 12 Hours taking centre stage and featuring some of the biggest names in the sport. In addition, the final rounds of the Formula Regional Oceania Championship, the Formula Regional Middle East Championship and the UAE F4 Championship will also be taking place. Don't forget to visit Motorsport.tv this weekend for live coverage of all these events.

Kemal Şengül
Author Kemal Şengül
Co-author Rainier Ehrhardt
Published

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 17-18 February. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Bathurst 12 Hour

The grid for the Repco Bathurst 12 Hours in 2024 will feature an exceptional line-up of drivers, including former winners and champions from a variety of international GT and sports car series. Reigning champions Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon and Luca Stolz will be aiming for a historic three-peat, with Gounon targeting a fourth consecutive win, a feat unprecedented in the history of endurance racing at Mount Panorama. Notable drivers include former Bathurst 1000 legends and Supercars champions, as well as winners of prestigious events such as the Nürburgring 24 Hours and Spa Francorchamps 24 Hours. The field also includes two sets of brothers and MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi. For fans unable to attend in person, coverage will be available on Motorsport.tv.

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

Formula Regional Oceania Championship -

New Zealand Grand Prix

The Highlands Motorsport Park will be the venue for the final round of the Formula Regional Oceania Championship this weekend. At the moment Roman Bilinski is leading the championship with 320 points and it seems likely that he will take the title if everything goes according to plan. However, there could be some surprises this weekend with seven different race winners so far.. Tune in to Motorsport.tv for all the excitement.

  • Qualifying: (16 February) - 23:20 CET - 22:20 BST - 17:20 EST
  • Race 1: (17 February) - 04:00 CET - 03:00 BST - 22:00 EST
  • Race 2: (17 February) - 23:30  CET - 22:30  BST - 17:30 EST
  • Race 3: (18 February) - 04:00 CET - 03:00 BST - 22:00 EST

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship - Highlands Motorsport Park

With excitement guaranteed on both Saturday and Sunday, you can watch the thrilling action of the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand series live on Motorsport.tv this weekend.

  • Saturday: (16 February) - 21:30 CET - 20:30 BST - 15:30 EST
  • Sunday: (17 February) - 21:30 CET - 20:30 BST - 15:30 EST

The broadcast links cover all sessions.

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

Formula Regional Middle East Championship - Dubai

This weekend sees the final round of the series in Dubai, with Ferrari's young talent Tuukka Taponen leading the championship. There have been 14 different names on the podium in the series this year, with either Taponen or Taylor Barnard on the brink of championship glory. Join us on Motorsport.tv as the battle unfolds.
  • Qualifying: (17 February) - 09:45 CET - 08:45 BST - 03:45 EST
  • Race 1: (17 February) - 13:20 CET - 12:20 BST - 07:20 EST
  • Race 2: (18 February) - 07:45 CET - 06:45 BST - 01:45 EST
  • Race 3: (18 February) - 09:45 CET - 08:45 BST - 03:45 EST

UAE Formula 4 - Dubai

The championship battle in the UAE Formula 4 Series has been a thrilling one this year with more than 40 names competing. It's still anyone's guess who will come out on top. You can watch this exciting series of up-and-coming talent on Motorsport.tv.
  • Qualifying: (17 February) - 08:55 CET - 07:55 BST - 02:55 EST
  • Race 1: (17 February) - 12:00 CET - 11:00 BST - 06:00 EST
  • Race 2: (18 February) - 06:05 CET - 05:05 BST - 00:05 EST
  • Race 3: (18 February) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST
