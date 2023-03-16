Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-19 March weekend?
This weekend, fans can catch FIM SuperEnduro, Nurburgring Endurance Series, D1NZ and Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship races on Motorsport.tv.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 18-19 March. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
FIM SuperEnduro - Poland
FIM SuperEnduro is back in Poland for the fifth round of the season. Billy Bolt and Jonny Walker battle for the championship in the final event of the 2023 season. GP Poland II is only available to Motorsport.tv subscribers. Sign up now and watch the FIM SuperEnduro race live.
- Race: (18 March) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST
Nurburgring Endurance Series
GT action is back, live from the famed Green Hell as the Nurburgring Endurance Series kicks off its 2023 season. Fans can watch for free the full race this weekend on Motorsport.tv in both German or English.
- Race: (18 March) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship - Taupo International Motorsport Park
The excitement in the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship will be in Taupo this weekend and the races will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv throughout the weekend. The Toyota 86 Series and New Zealand GT Championship headline an action-packed Sunday line up!
- Saturday: (18 March) - 21:30 CET - 20:30 BST - 15:30 EST
- Sunday: (19 March) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
The broadcast links cover all sessions.
*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.
D1NZ - Taupo
The third round of the D1NZ championship, which drift lovers are eagerly awaiting, will be in Taupo this weekend.
- Race: (19 March) - 04:00 CET - 03:00 BST - 22:00 EST
*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand
Latest news
Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test
Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test Jordan opens up on bizarre Faldo deal for Schumacher's first F1 test
Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return
Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return Kobayashi 'joke' triggered Nakajima's Toyota WEC reserve return
Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug
Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug Verstappen arriving late in Saudi Arabia after stomach bug
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.