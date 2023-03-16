Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-19 March weekend?

Listen to this article

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 18-19 March. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream. FIM SuperEnduro - Poland FIM SuperEnduro is back in Poland for the fifth round of the season. Billy Bolt and Jonny Walker battle for the championship in the final event of the 2023 season. GP Poland II is only available to Motorsport.tv subscribers. Sign up now and watch the FIM SuperEnduro race live. Race: (18 March) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

Nurburgring Endurance Series GT action is back, live from the famed Green Hell as the Nurburgring Endurance Series kicks off its 2023 season. Fans can watch for free the full race this weekend on Motorsport.tv in both German or English. Race: (18 March) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship - Taupo International Motorsport Park The excitement in the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship will be in Taupo this weekend and the races will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv throughout the weekend. The Toyota 86 Series and New Zealand GT Championship headline an action-packed Sunday line up! Saturday : (18 March) - 21:30 CET - 20:30 BST - 15:30 EST

: (18 March) - 21:30 CET - 20:30 BST - 15:30 EST Sunday: (19 March) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST The broadcast links cover all sessions. *Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

D1NZ - Taupo The third round of the D1NZ championship, which drift lovers are eagerly awaiting, will be in Taupo this weekend. Race: (19 March) - 04:00 CET - 03:00 BST - 22:00 EST *Not available in: Australia, New Zealand