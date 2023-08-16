Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 19-20 August weekend?
Get ready for an action-packed motorsport weekend that will keep enthusiasts on the edge of their seats! In Japan, the Super Formula series roars to life at Motegi, with qualifying and the race exclusively available live on Motorsport.tv. Meanwhile, the Road America circuit in the United States will become a battleground for GT racing enthusiasts, with the GT World Challenge America, GT America, GT4 America, and TC America races all set to deliver a dose of adrenaline-pumping action. Not to mention GT World Challenge Asia live from Okayama, Baltic touring cars live from Parnu, and the ultra-competitive Porsche Carrera Cup Germany single-marque series live from the Lausitzring. This weekend's events have something for everyone, all live on Motorsport.tv.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 19-20 August. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
Super Formula - Motegi
Super Formula's first six races saw wins shared among Ritomo Miyata, Liam Lawson, and Tomoki Nojiri. Miyata leads by just one point over Lawson, keeping the championship open to multiple contenders. As anticipation builds for this weekend's Motegi race, Motorsport.tv will exclusively broadcast the event live. Witness strategic moves, thrilling overtakes, and unexpected turns on the track. Remember, this exclusive coverage is for Motorsport.tv subscribers.
- Qualifying: (19 August) - 07:40 CET - 06:40 BST - 01:40 EST
- Race: (20 August) - 07:45 CET - 06:45 BST - 01:45 EST
*Not available in: Japan
GT World Challenge America - Road America
Prepare yourself for an upcoming weekend filled with excitement as GT World Challenge America heads to the legendary Road America circuit. This series has consistently delivered thrilling moments, and this event is no exception. With renowned marques like Aston Martin, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, and Porsche on the roster, the competition promises to be intense and captivating. Taking place at the iconic Road America circuit in Wisconsin, the event will showcase high-speed duels and impressive displays of skill as drivers from these esteemed brands compete for supremacy.
- Qualifying: (19 August) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST
- Race 1: (19 August) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
- Race 2: (20 August) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST
*Not available in: USA
GT America - Road America
Get set for a weekend of motorsport excitement as GT America returns to Road America from August 18th to 20th. Joining forces with other top-tier racing series, this event promises high-speed action and fierce competition against the backdrop of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The 4.048-mile, 14-turn track will witness intense battles in both the SRO3 and GT4 classes. For those who can't be there in person, Motorsport.tv has you covered.
- Race 1: (19 August) - 19:50 CET - 18:50 BST - 13:50 EST
- Race 2: (20 August) - 15:40 CET - 14:40 BST - 09:40 EST
GT4 America - Road America
It's a huge weekend at Road America as the Pirelli GT4 America championship gears up for its next round. With 36 cars across Silver, Pro-Am, and Am Classes, the competition intensifies as teams aim for valuable championship points. In the Silver Class, BMW contenders engage in close battles, while BimmerWorld dominates the Pro-Am Class. The Am Class showcases impressive performances from manufacturers like BMW, Porsche, and Aston Martin. The GT4 America action starts with Race 1 on August 19th. Unable to attend? No problem – catch every moment through free livestreams on Motorsport.tv.
- Race 1: (19 August) - 23:58 CET - 22:58 BST - 17:58 EST
- Race 2: (20 August) - 18:50 CET - 17:50 BST - 12:50 EST
TC America - Road America
An exciting TC America weekend is on the horizon, featuring a lineup of impressive vehicles such as the BMW M2, Honda Civic Type-R, Mini JCW, Hyundai Elantra, and Hyundai Veloster. The season's initial races have already brought surprises, setting the stage for a weekend filled with intense competition. As the TC America championship progresses, be prepared for more unexpected developments and thrilling racing action.
- Race 1: (19 August) - 18:15 CET - 17:15 BST - 12:15 EST
- Race 2: (20 August) - 16:45 CET - 15:45 BST - 10:45 EST
Baltic Touring Car Championship - Parnu
Don't miss the fourth and penultimate Baltic Touring Car Championship event happening this weekend at the Porschering race track in Estonia. Alongside the intense BTCC action, the NEZ Porsche Sprint challenge series and the Baltic Endurance Championship with a 4-hour distance will also be on display. As the action unfolds, the master and rookie categories also promise tight competition. Make sure to catch all the action live on Motorsport.tv.
- Saturday: (19 August) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST
- Sunday: (20 August) - 10:50 CET - 09:50 BST - 04:50 EST
Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland - Lausitzring
- Race 1: (19 August) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
- Race 2: (20 August) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
GT World Challenge Asia - Okayama
GT World Challenge Asia is all set to take the Okayama circuit by storm. Brace yourself for an unforgettable display of GT racing finesse as skilled drivers navigate the twists and turns of this iconic track. Don't miss out on the action and captivating drama of this electrifying race weekend.
- Qualifying: (19 August) - 02:00 CET - 01:00 BST - 20:00 EST
- Race 1: (19 August) - 05:25 CET - 04:25 BST - 19:25 EST
- Race 2: (20 August) - 04:05 CET - 03:05 BST - 22:05 EST
*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany
